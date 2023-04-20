'Eunuch maker': After nipple, private parts cut off, man turns to broadcasting live castration online

London: A man who is accused of performing castrations and broadcasting it on his ‘eunuch maker’ website has had body parts removed by two men, court hearings have revealed.

The partial removal of Marius Gustavson’s nipple in the summer of 2019 and the theft of medication from the hospital where he worked in 2016 were both admitted by nurse Nathan Arnold, 48, of South Kensington, west London.

On February 18, 2017, Damien Byrnes, 35, of Tottenham, north London, admitted to removing Gustavson’s penis.

In a hearing on Wednesday at the Old Bailey, Arnold and Byrnes admitted to intentionally causing 45-year-old Gustavson grievous bodily damage.

In addition, Arnold admitted to stealing the local anaesthetic lidocaine from the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and to possessing severe pornography as a second crime.

The Norwegian-born Gustavson is accused of being the mastermind behind a vast scheme that included up to 29 charges including radical bodily modification, the removal of body parts, the trade in body parts, and the uploading of recordings.

According to the Metropolitan Police, 13 alleged victims are involved in the charges.

Peter Wates, 66, of Croydon in south London, his all-eged “right-hand man,” admitted to conspiring to do great bodily injury between January 1, 2016, and January 1, 2022.

‘Key Player’

Nine out of the 29 occurrences were said to have included Wates. Wates was a “key player who had a role as a surgeon in a very large number of procedures,” prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC told the court.

Along with Gustavson and five additional defendants, who were not required to enter pleas, the three defendants appeared in court. Extreme physical changes, including the removal of penises and testicles, are allegedly done by the defendants.

According to reports, Gustavson’s “eunuch maker” website posted videos of the surgeries for users to watch for a fee. Following police raids in London, Scotland, and South Wales, the defendants were taken into custody.

In addition, a plea and case management hearing were scheduled on June 30 by Judge Mark Lucraft KC.

He stated that March 4 of next year is the earliest date that an eight-week trial in the Old Bailey can begin.

Gustavson, a resident of Tottenham in north London, is accused of five counts of causing aggravated bodily harm to five alleged victims between January 1 of 2016 and January 1 of 2017.

