UK: Man held with 8 accomplices for carrying out, broadcasting castrations on 'eunuch maker' website
According to the Police the accused removed penises and testicles of individuals and recorded it on camera to later broadcast it on their website where they reportedly charged subscribers for viewing
London: Metropolitan police on Thursday produced a man along with his eight accomplices accused of carrying out and broadcasting castrations on a “eunuch maker” website, agencies reported.
The mastermind behind the eunuch maker website, Marius Theodore Gustavson, 45, was arresyed on Wednesday. As per reports, he and his gang operated in London, Scotland and South Wales.
All nine men were charged with five charges of Grievous Bodily Harm with intent, possessing criminal property, and creating and disseminating an indecent image of a minor.
Ion Ciucur, 28, of Gretna, Peter Wates, 65, of Purley, and David Carruthers, 60, Janus Atkin, 37, and Ashley Williams, 31, all of Newport, Gwent, are accused of conspiring to perpetrate GBH.
Three men—Jacob Crimi-Appleby, 22, of Epsom, Nathaniel Arnold, 47, of Kensington and Chelsea, and Damien Byrnes, 35, of Haringey—were each accused with one count of GBH.
Gustavson, a 45-year-old resident of London who is initially from Norway, is charged with being the ringleader, reports said.
According to evidence given to Westminster Magistrates Court, Gustavson had his own penis, leg, and nipple amputated. He also appeared in a wheelchair with other suspects.
The offenses, according to the Met Police, are alleged to have cost £200,000 and involve 13 victims. They are alleged to have occurred between 2016 and 2022.
According to allegations, the accused men belonged to a subculture where individuals voluntarily endure extreme body modifications, such as becoming “nullos” (short for genital nullification).
They have all been given bail to appear at the Old Bailey in April even though none of them have yet made a plea.
