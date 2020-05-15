Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Oinam Milan Singh soon to be part of East Bengal FC, say reports

Midfielders Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Oinam Milan Singh have agreed to join Kolkata-based football club East Bengal.

As per a report by Sportskeeda, NorthEast United midfielder Milan Singh has signed a pre-contract with East Bengal for the 2020-21 season on a 2-year deal. The move is expected to come into force after the end of this month.

Singh had joined the Tata Football Academy at 16 and later moved to the East Bengal youth setup. In 2010-11 I-League he had joined Pailan Arrows. He then switched to Shillong Lajong FC. He represented North East United FC during the 2014 ISL.

After playing for DSK Shibajians for 2015-16 season and Delhi Dynamos, he joined Kerala Blasters FC for 2017-18 ISL season.

According to a report by Goal, Singh last piled his trade with NorthEast United FC in the ISL 2019-20 season during which he made 13 appearances.

On the other hand, Meghalaya-born Eugeneson Lyngdoh has been a part of ATK. After his contract with the football club got terminated, he rejoined Bengaluru FC.

Lyngdoh came to the spotlight in the 2014-15 season for Bengaluru where he made 33 appearances, scoring 9 times and assisting on 16 other occasions, Goal reported.

East Bengal FC has already made a number of signings including Harmanpreet Singh, Ricky Shabong, Mohammed Irshad, Novin Gurung and Sehnaj Singh.