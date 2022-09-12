Sports

'Dreams do come true' Dinesh Karthik leads Twitter reactions for India's T20 World Cup squad announcement

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel return to the squad, but fans are unhappy with the removal of Mohammad Shami and Sanju Samson.

September 12, 2022
Rohit Sharma (left) in a practice session with coach Rahul Dravid. Image: BCCI/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 2022 T20 World Cup squad on Monday, naming Rohit Sharma as the captain and KL Rahul as his deputy.

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel returned to the setup after being out for quite a while due to injuries. However, India will miss the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after he injured his right knee during the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Four players – Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Ravi Bishnoi have been kept on standby.

Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has also been drafted into the squad and his reaction to the selection was priceless.

We take a look at some interesting reactions as the squad was largely on expected lines, but a few fans were unhappy with the exclusion of Sanju Samson and Mohammad Shami.

