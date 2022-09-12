Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel return to the squad, but fans are unhappy with the removal of Mohammad Shami and Sanju Samson.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 2022 T20 World Cup squad on Monday, naming Rohit Sharma as the captain and KL Rahul as his deputy.

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel returned to the setup after being out for quite a while due to injuries. However, India will miss the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after he injured his right knee during the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Four players – Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Ravi Bishnoi have been kept on standby.

Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has also been drafted into the squad and his reaction to the selection was priceless.

We take a look at some interesting reactions as the squad was largely on expected lines, but a few fans were unhappy with the exclusion of Sanju Samson and Mohammad Shami.

Dreams do come true 💙 — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 12, 2022

I hope the Indian think tank has realised by now that their middle-order can’t work without Hardik and DK taking up two spots between No.5 & 7. Jadeja’s absence has already left a big void, can’t bench DK & make it even weaker. Shouldn’t repeat the same mistakes in #T20WorldCup. — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) September 12, 2022

I wish the team had allowed itself to see a little more of Mohd Shami after the IPL to allow him to challenge for a place in the XI. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 12, 2022

Four fast bowlers plus Hardik for a World Cup in Australia is an interesting call…but there’s also a small factor of India playing the second match of a double-header often. Used pitch. More suited for spin, perhaps. #WorldCup2022 #IndianCricketTeam — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 12, 2022 #SanjuSamson must have seriously done something wrong, to not even feature in the standbys list. #CricketTwitter #T20WorldCup — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) September 12, 2022 It’s a very good plan to get Shami back for Australia and SA T20s. In case Jasprit or someone pulls up, you have him ready. Very good call. Deepak and Shami both will be ready. #T20wc2022

— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 12, 2022

A predictable Indian squad for #T20WorldCup, no boat rocked. Once again a one-dimensional squad, it is going to be tough gig to win the trophy in the face of other all-round sides. Can only hope for the best! But a few lines on Jadeja, Shami, Ashwin would have been nice #cricket — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) September 12, 2022

