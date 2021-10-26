Davis Cup Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev highlight team rosters
Spain are the reigning champion thanks to its 2019 title; the Davis Cup was called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
London: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev headline the rosters announced Monday for the Davis Cup Finals that begin next month.
Djokovic, a 20-time major champion who fell one win short of a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021, is joined on Serbia's squad by Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere and Miomir Kekmanovic.
Medvedev, who is ranked No 2 and claimed his first Grand Slam title by beating Djokovic in the final at Flushing Meadows in September, leads a Russian team that includes No 6 Andrey Rublev, No 19 Aslan Karatsev, No 30 Karen Khachanov and Evgeny Donskoy.
Eighteen countries will participate in group-stage matches starting 25 November on indoor hard courts in Madrid; Innsbruck, Austria; and Turin, Italy. After quarter-finals in those cities, the semifinals and final will be held in Madrid.
Here are the full rosters, listed by group for the opening stage:
Group A (Madrid)
Russia: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Karen Khachanov, Evgeny Donskoy.
Spain: Pablo Carreño Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut, Carlos Alcaraz, Feliciano Lopez, Marcel Granollers
Ecuador: Emilio Gomez, Roberto Quiroz, Diego Hidalgo, Gonzalo Escobar, Cayetano March
Group B (Madrid)
Canada: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Vasek Pospisil, Brayden Schnur, Peter Polansky
Kazakhstan: Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko, Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Andrey Golubev
Sweden: Elias Ymer, Mikael Ymer, Jonathan Mridha, Andre Goransson
Group C (Innsbruck)
France: Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech, Richard Gasquet, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Nicolas Mahut
Britain: Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski
Czech Republic: Jiri Vesely, Tomas Machac, Zdenek Kolar, Jiri Lehecka, Lukas Rosol
Group D (Turin)
Croatia: Marin Cilic, Borna Coric, Borna Gojo, Nikola Mektic, Mate Pavic
Australia: Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, John Peers
Hungary: Marton Fucsovics, Attila Balazs, Zsombor Marozsan, Mate Valkusz
Group E (Turin)
US: John Isner, Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, Rajeev Ram
Italy: Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Musetti
Colombia: Daniel Galan, Nicolas Mejia, Juan Sebastian Cabal, Robert Farah
Group F (Innsbruck)
Serbia: Novak Djokovic, Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic
Germany: Jan Lennard Struff, Dominik Koepfer, Peter Gojowczyk, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Puetz
Austria: Dennis Novak, Jurij Rodionov, Gerald Melzer, Oliver Marach, Philipp Oswald
