Neeraj Chopra shared a heartwarming message for Indian athletes participating at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra shared a heartwarming message for Indian athletes participating at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 24-year-old who recently won a silver medal in javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships at Eugene, Oregon - missed out on making it to the Commonwealth Games 2022 as he injured his thigh. However, the ace Olympian sent his best wishes to the India contingent taking part in CWG 2022 and even congratulated athletes who have won medals at the game. In a tweet shared on Thursday, Neeraj wrote, "Hi everyone. I've been away working on getting back to fitness, but it has been amazing to see our Team India athletes do so well in Birmingham!"

The star athlete went on to congratulate all the medal winners so far and to all the athletes who have been representing the country at Birmingham. In the following tweet, Neeraj wrote, "Well done to all our weightlifters led by Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi, Vikas Thakur, Guru Raja Poojari, Lovepreet Singh, Harjinder Kaur and Gurdeep Singh on winning medals for the country."

Notably, Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli bagged gold medals in weightlifting in the event.

Well done to all our weightlifters led by @mirabai_chanu @raltejeremy Achinta Sheuli, Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi, Vikas Thakur, @GuruRajaPoojar1 Lovepreet Singh, Harjinder Kaur and Gurdeep Singh on winning medals for the country. — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 4, 2022

Neeraj Chopra, - the athlete from Haryana who won India’s first Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics last year for track and field, also sent his wishes to other Indian athletes who have been competing at Birmingham. He congratulated the Men's Table Tennis Team for defending their CWG title and the Women's Lawn Bowls team for their historic Gold medal. The Twitter thread also included congratulatory messages for the Badminton mixed team comprising Judokas Sushila, Tulika Maan and Vijay Kumar Yadav, as well as individual bronze medal winner Saurav Ghosal. "It's great to see athletes across sports win medals for the nation," tweeted Neeraj. There was a special mention and a picture shared by the Javelin player as he congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for winning the Bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. The Olympian added, “Congratulations Bhai, we have come a long way from four years back and I hope we can celebrate together soon.”

We've still got some days to go, and I'm sure all our athletes are going to give it their best to bring many more medals home. Here's wishing them all the very best for their events!@WeAreTeamIndia @Media_SAI#B2022 #EkIndiaTeamIndia #India4CWG2022 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 4, 2022



As the Commonwealth Games conclude on August 8, Neeraj Chopra expressed his hope that India will win some more medals in the coming days.

