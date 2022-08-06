India women's cricket team will play England in the semi-final match.

India had a good outing on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 after Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia clinched gold in their respective categories. The action now shifts to the ninth day where PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be playing their respective quarter-final matches. Apart from this, India women's cricket team will also be playing the semi-final match against England.

Check out the full schedule on Indian athletes/teams on Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham:

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50pm

Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20pm

Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45pm

Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30pm

Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40am

BADMINTON

Women's doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Women's singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu

Men's singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth

BOXING

Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3PM

Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal 3:30PM

Women's Light FLyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15PM

Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine- 8pm

Men's Werlterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas - 12:45pm

Super heavyweight (over 92kg):Sagar 1:30am

CRICKET

Women's T20 semifinal between India and England- 3:30pm

HOCKEY

Indian men's team semifinal against South Africa- 10:30pm

TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison- 2pm

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm

Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6pm

Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15pm

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15am

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1am

WRESTLING (starts at 3pm)

Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar

Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra

Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals:Pooja Sihag

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3:Pooja Gehlot

Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.