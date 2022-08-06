Commonwealth Games Day 9 LIVE: India set for more medals; women's team faces England in cricket semis

CWG 2022 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Schedule
LAWN BOWLS
India men's fours team vs Northern Ireland gold medal match at 4.30 PM IST
CWG 2022 Day 9 LIVE: After taking their tally to 26 including nine gold, India are set for a medal rush on Day 9 with medals guaranteed in lawn bowls, para table tennis and boxing. Wrestlers will be looking to add to the tally.
HOCKEY
Indian men's team semifinal against South Africa- 10:30pm
TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS
Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison- 2pm
Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm
Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6pm
Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15pm
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15am
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1am
WRESTLING (starts at 3pm)
Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar
Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra
Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals:Pooja Sihag
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat
Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3:Pooja Gehlot
Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat
Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.
ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS
Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50pm
Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm
Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20pm
Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45pm
Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30pm
Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40am
BADMINTON
Women's doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
Women's singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu
Men's singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth
BOXING
Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3PM
Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal 3:30PM
Women's Light FLyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15PM
Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine- 8pm
Men's Werlterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas - 12:45pm
Super heavyweight (over 92kg):Sagar 1:30am
CRICKET
Women's T20 semifinal between India and England- 3:30pm
Day 9 preview: The medal rush is set to continue for India on Day 9 in Birmingham at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games. Indian men's fours lawn bowls team has assured a medal and will face Northern Ireland in the final at 4.30 PM IST. Seven boxers including Amit Panghal will look to change the colour of their medal after assuring podium finishes.
Bhavina Patel will be playing in the final of the para table tennis and is assured of at least a silver. Sonal Patel and Raj Alagar will be playing in the bronze medal matches. Six more wrestlers including Ravi Kumar and Vinesh Phogat will be in action and in the medal race.
Indian cricket team will take on England at 3.30 PM IST in the semi-finals and the men's hockey team will take on South Africa in the last four match at 10.30 PM IST.
Click here to check the whole Day 9 schedule and time in ISL
On Day 8, India won six more medals and all of them came in wrestling. Bajrang Punia (65kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg) and Deepak Punia (86 kg) won gold while Anshu Malik (57 kg) won silver. Divya Kakran (68 kg) and Mohit Grewal (125 kg) won bronze.
The women's hockey team lost to Australia in the shootout with the match witnessing a controversy during the final stages of the match.
Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be shown live in India on Sony Ten Sports Network channels and DD Sports. The Games can also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.
Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
