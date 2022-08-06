Commonwealth Games Day 9 LIVE: India set for more medals; women's team faces England in cricket semis

CWG 2022 Day 9 LIVE: After taking their tally to 26 including nine gold, India are set for a medal rush on Day 9 with medals guaranteed in lawn bowls, para table tennis and boxing. Wrestlers will be looking to add to the tally.

Day 9 preview: The medal rush is set to continue for India on Day 9 in Birmingham at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games. Indian men's fours lawn bowls team has assured a medal and will face Northern Ireland in the final at 4.30 PM IST. Seven boxers including Amit Panghal will look to change the colour of their medal after assuring podium finishes.

Bhavina Patel will be playing in the final of the para table tennis and is assured of at least a silver. Sonal Patel and Raj Alagar will be playing in the bronze medal matches. Six more wrestlers including Ravi Kumar and Vinesh Phogat will be in action and in the medal race.