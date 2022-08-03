Check out India's full schedule for Day 6 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Also check out all the events, streaming updates, timings in IST.

India won four medals on the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with Women's Fours Lawn Bowl team and men's table tennis teams clinching gold medals. In weightlifting, Vikas Thakur won the silver medal. In the mixed team badminton final, India take on Malaysia to try and add to the tally.

Looking to add to the tally will be the weightlifters with Lovpreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh competing in Men's 109kg category and Purnima Pandey in Women's 87kg. Hoping to advance to next rounds will be the boxers with Nikhat Zahreen, Lovlina Borgohain and Hussam Uddin Mohammed the highlights.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Also in action will be the women's cricket team when they play Barbados in the day-night encounter. The hockey teams would be hoping to make amends with both the men and women taking on Canada.

There could be medals from track and field when Manpreet Kaur steps up for the shot put final. Also involved in a final will be Tejaswin Shankar in the high jump.

Saurav Ghosal suffered a straight game loss in the semi-final but can salvage a bronze for his efforts in the playoff.

Let’s take a look at the detailed CWG 2022 day six schedule:

Athletics

Women's Shot Put final - Manpreet Kaur (12.35 am on Thursday)

Men's high jump final - Tejaswin Shankar (11.30 pm IST)

Boxing

Women

45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) quarterfinals - Nitu Ganghas (4.45 pm)

48-50 kg (light flyweight) - quarterfinals - Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM)

66-70 kg (light middleweight) - quarter-finals - Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 am on Thursday)

Men

54-57 kg (featherweight) quarterfinals - Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 pm)

75-80 kg (light heavyweight) - quarter-finals Ashish Kumar (2.00 AM on Wednesday)

Cricket

Women's T20 India versus Barbados (10.30 PM)

Hockey

Women's Pool A - India versus Canada (03.30 PM)

Men's Pool B - India versus Canada (06.30 PM)

Judo

Women's 78kg quarter-finals: Tulika Mann 2.30 PM onwards

Men's 100kg Round of 16: Deepak Deswal 2.30 PM onwards

Lawn Bowls

Men's Singles Mridul Borgohain - 1 PM and 4 PM

Women's Pair India versus Niue 1 PM and 4 PM

Men's Four India versus Cook Islands and England 7.30 PM and 10.30 PM

Women's Triple India versus Niue 07.30 PM

Squash

Mixed Doubles round of 32 versus Sri Lanka (03.30 PM)

Para Table Tennis

Bhavina Patel vs Daniela di Toro (Women's Singles 3-5)- 03:10 PM

Sonalben Patel vs Sue Bailey (Women's Singles 3-5)- 03:10 PM

Baby Sahana Ravi vs Faith Obazuaye (Women's Singles 6-10)- 3:10 PM

Raj Alagar vs George Wyndham (Men's Singles 3-5)- 04:55 PM

Baby Sahana Ravi vs Gloria Gracia Wong (Women's Singles 6-10)- 09:40 PM

Bhavina Patel vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Women's Singles 3-5)- 10:15 PM

Sonalben Patel vs Amanda Jane Tscharke (Women's Single 3-5)- 10:15 PM

Raj Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle (Men's Singles 3-5)- 12 AM

Weightlifting

Men's 109 kg - Lovpreet Singh 02.00 PM

Women's 87kg - Purnima Pandey 06.30 PM

Men's 109kg - Gurdeep Singh 11 PM.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.