Wrestlers Pooja Gehlot and Pooja Sihag clinched bronze medals in the women's freestyle 50kg and 76kg third-place matches at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday. Both the namesakes won by technical superiority as Gehlot beat Scotland's Christelle Lamofack Letchidjio by 12-2 while Sihag defeated Australia's Naomi de Bruine by 11-1 later.

In India's final representation of the night in the men's 97kg category, Deepak Nehra defeated Pakistan's 2018 Gold Coast bronze medallist Tayyab Raza 10-2 for the third Indian bronze medal of the night.

With this win, all Indian wrestlers ended the CWG with medals in all 12 categories (six each in men's and women's)..

Taking an aggressive stance from the start, Deepak almost earned a big advantage as the Indian bagged four points early on by putting Raza on the back. However, a successful referral from the Pakistani saw all the points being deducted.

Nehra finally earned two points through a takedown in the three-minute half but Raza bounced back with a two-pointer soon. However, Raza went out of the playing area during the move, taking the score to 3-2 in favour of Deepak at halftime.

Deepak continued with his aggressive stance as he bagged multiple points on the reversal to stretch the score to 9-2 in the opening minutes of the second period. The Indian then earned another point through caution from Raza. Deepak could have won the match as he was allowed to restart the bout from an offensive position for Raza's foul but the Pak managed to avoid conceding points.

The day also saw Indian wrestlers three gold medals on the day as stars wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat reigned supreme in their respective categories while Naveen had the pleasure to beat Pakistan's Mohammad Sharif Tahir by 9-0 in the 74kg final.

On Friday, Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia had won gold medals in their respective categories.

