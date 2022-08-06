Sports

Commonwealth Games: Who said what on Twitter after Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia clinched gold

Bajrang Punia clinched the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 after beating defeating Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the men's 65kg final

FP Sports August 06, 2022 01:03:18 IST
India’s Bajrang Punia outclassed Nauru’s Lowe Bingham by a fall in 65 kg freestyle. AP

India wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 after beating defeating Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the men's 65kg final by 9-2 in Birmingham. This is Punia's second gold medal in CWG.

In the women's 62 kg category, Saksi Malik handed India another gold medal of the day after beating Canada's Ana Gonzalez in the final.

With this win, Sakshi also became the first Indian women wrestler to bag a gold in the Birmingham Games.

Later, Deepak Punia made the addition to the medals tally as he too bagged a gold for India in the men's 86 kg category. Deepak defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Inam by 3-0.

