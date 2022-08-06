Bajrang Punia clinched the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 after beating defeating Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the men's 65kg final

India wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 after beating defeating Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the men's 65kg final by 9-2 in Birmingham. This is Punia's second gold medal in CWG.

In the women's 62 kg category, Saksi Malik handed India another gold medal of the day after beating Canada's Ana Gonzalez in the final.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

With this win, Sakshi also became the first Indian women wrestler to bag a gold in the Birmingham Games.

Sakshi Malik, take a bow

Great comeback to win from 0-4 behind, congratulations on winning Gold #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/cGgFbMpCJ3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 5, 2022

Many congratulations @SakshiMalik on making a strong comeback and winning gold medal in the #CommonwealthGames22 pic.twitter.com/w7OKRAkuDE — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 5, 2022

Gold for Bajrang Punia.

Gold for Sakshi Malik.

Gold for Deepak Punia. Three gold medals for India in the last one hour in Commonwealth Games 2022. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 5, 2022

! Congratulations to Sakshi Malik on winning her first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. An excellent come back from her to win the bout! Getty • #SakshiMalik #Wrestling #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/XJF46lbeEE — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 5, 2022

Silver in 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Bronze in 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Gold in 2022 Commonwealth Games. Take a bow, Sakshi Malik. pic.twitter.com/w2yrfBfU2E — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 5, 2022

Historic gold medal won by Sakshi Malik in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. She overcame stiff challenge and made Indians proud. You are a role model for our youth, especially girls. May you go from strength to strength. Heartiest congratulations! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2022

Indian Wrestlers are on fire at Commonwealth Games 2022: - Bajrang Punia won the Gold Medal.

- Sakshi Malik won the Gold Medal.

- Anshu Malik won the Silver Medal. - 9 more Wrestlers are left with expected 4-5 more Gold Medals. pic.twitter.com/AW1Iqmf1hk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 5, 2022

Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning second successive gold in wrestling at the #CommonwealthGames & creating history. Your consistency, dedication & excellence are inspirational for our youth. Your gold medals reflect the urge to be the best, the spirit of the new India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2022

Bajrang Punia has done it again !!! Congratulations on getting home the first GOLD in wrestling in #CWG2022! Bajrang defended his CWG Gold in a time of 10min 14 secs. A hattrick at CWG proves that you have a champion's consistency! pic.twitter.com/yFJMyZJC05 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 5, 2022

…Bajrang Punia’s Gold rush continues at CWG. Many congratulations @BajrangPunia on your remarkable achievement. Your best efforts have made our nation proud. All the very best and keep shining! pic.twitter.com/5LToHc0QjP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2022

Deepak Punia makes it a Hat-trick of Gold medals in Wrestling for @WeAreTeamIndia Phenomenal stuff #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/468qfOG0wA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 5, 2022

Deepak Punia defeats Pakistan’s Inam. 3rd Gold medal of the day. India already in celebration mood ahead of its 75th Independence Day. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/zZURafnS4N — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) August 5, 2022

India is wrestling it’s way to clinch the GOLD ! Congratulations Deepak Punia on your Gold which was won by remarkable resilience! We are so proud of you champ! pic.twitter.com/qq25o0Nm6e — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 5, 2022

Feeling proud of the spectacular sporting performance by our very own Deepak Punia! He is India’s pride and has given India many laurels. Every Indian is elated by his winning the Gold medal. Best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/tk9NuAIN1s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022

Later, Deepak Punia made the addition to the medals tally as he too bagged a gold for India in the men's 86 kg category. Deepak defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Inam by 3-0.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.