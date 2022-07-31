On her way to the silver medal, Bindyarani Devi also set the Games record in clean and jerk segment by lifting 116kgs while lifting 202kg in total. She also matched Mirabai Chanu's national record of 86kg in snatch.

India's Bindyarani Devi became the fourth Indian weightlifter to win a medal on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games as the 23-year-old Manipuri lifter claimed a silver medal in the 55kg women's category on late Saturday. She also set the Games record in clean and jerk segment by lifting 116kgs while lifting 202kg in total. She also matched Mirabai Chanu's national record of 86kg in snatch.

Earlier Tokyo Olympics star Mirabai Chanu (gold medal), Sanket Sagar (silver) and Gururaja Poojary (bronze) won the three Indian medals in the lifters' sweep.

Dubbed 'Mirabai 2.0' Bindyarani lifted 202kg claim the silver medal behind her Commonwealth arch-rival in Nigeria Adijat Olarinoye, who lifted 203 kg (snatch: 92kg + clean and jerk 111kg) to claim the gold. The bronze medal went to England's Fraer Morrow, who lifted 198kg (89kg + 109kg) for the silver.

Earlier in the snatch category, which has been Bindya's weakness, the lifter matched her idol and state-mate Mirabai's national record by lifting 86kg. She finished third in the segment behind Olarinoye, who lifted 92kg to set the Games record in the category, and Morrow (89kg).

