Commonwealth Games: Watch | Top moments from Day 8 as wrestlers shine for India
The Indian wrestlers clinched six medals including three gold on Day 8 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games to take India's tally to 26.
It was a spectacular day for India in wrestling as they won six medals including three gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. So far, Indian athletes have won 26 medals-- nine golds, eight silvers and nine bronze-- at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won his second successive gold medal in CWGs. While Deepak Punia bagged his maiden medal in CWG and he got it done with gold under his kitty. Sakshi Malik also returned to her best and claimed gold to add more to India's tally.
#India4CWG2022 3 gold medals by #wrestlers WoW!@SakshiMalik had tears when national anthem was played.#sakshimalik #deepakpunia #BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/vChvZabqop
— dinesh akula (@dineshakula) August 5, 2022
Anshu Malik won the silver after losing the final bout, while Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won the bronze medals in their respective categories.
India have now won six medals in wrestling on Friday - three golds, one silver and two bronze.
Men's Lawn Bowls Fours team assured a medal for India as they defeated England to reach the final. While India women's hockey team had to face a defeat in the semi-finals against Australia after a controversial decision from the referee followed by a below-par display by attackers in the penalty shootout.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
Star Indian paddler Manika Batra's women's singles campaign came to an end in the CWG 2022 after she lost the quarterfinals event.
With ANI inputs
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Commonwealth Games: Watch | Top 5 India moments from CWG Day 4 as medal tally rises to nine
It was another memorable day for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday as they clinched three more medals to take their tally to nine. We take a look at the top five moments.
CWG 2022 India Day 5 complete schedule, time in IST: India badminton, TT and lawn bowls teams to play for gold
Check out India's full schedule for Day 5 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Also check out all the events, streaming updates, timings in IST.
Commonwealth Games: Sports, new events, schedule, all key questions answered
Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Commonwealth Games that will be played in Birmingham from 28 July to 8 August.