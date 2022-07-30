14-year-old squash sensation Anahat Singh's win against Jada Ross on senior debut while India women's hockey team scores five past Pakistan on Day 1 among top moments from Commonwealth Games.

Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games yielded no results with no medal rounds taking place on Friday but Indian fans had plenty moment to feel proud about. This included 14-year-old squash sensation Anahat Singh's win against Jada Ross on senior debut while India women's hockey team scores five past Pakistan on Day 1.

We take a look at five such key moments from the opening day of the Commonwealth Games from Birmingham.

Pakistan's Suleman Baloch no match to five-time Asian Champion Shiva Thapa

Experienced boxer Shiva Thapa was too much to handle for young Pakistani Suleman Baloch as the Indian boxer thrashed Baloch by a unanimous verdict to reach the last 16 of the 63.5kg.

Renuka Singh's magical spell breaks the backbone of Aussie batting

India women's cricket team conceded a match against the mighty Australians from a winning position despite reducing their rivals to 49/5 at one stage while defending 155. It was pacer Renuka Singh's dream spell of 18/4 that gave India the dream start while defending before Ashley Gardner's 52 not out spoilt India's party.

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first batter to hit half-century in CWG

As women's cricket made its debut in the CWG on Friday, India's Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history by becoming the first batter to score half century at the Games as she scored 52 for a losing cause.

Manika Batra leads India from front in table tennis

Defending India's gold medal from the last edition of CWG, Manika Batra lead India women's team to victory over South Africa and Fiji in the opening rounds as the Indian paddlers broke no sweat to win on the day.

Manika outplay Musfiquh Kalam 11-5, 11-3, 11-2 after doubles pair of Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya defeated South African pair of Lailaa Edwards, and Danisha Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 in the opening round of the day.

PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh walk tall with the tri-colour

The Indian contingent, consisting of 215 athletes competing across 16 disciplines, was led out by double Olympic medallist badminton star PV Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh

