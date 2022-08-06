Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as she won all her three bouts in the women's 53kg category in Birmingham on Friday. The 27-year-old grappler's decisive win came against Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don, whom she defeated By fall move in the final bout of the nordic system. This was also Vinesh's third back-to-back gold medal at the CWG.

With just four wrestlers participating in the category, wrestling rules bring in the nordic system (if there are less than six participants) in effect, where each wrestler competes in round robin format. The top three at the end of the round robin is decided by the wrestler with the most wins. In case, of a tie on the basis of wins, the wrestler with more classification points is declared the winner.

Vinesh's last bout of the event didn't go beyond the first round as the former World No. 1 picked four points early through reversals and then forced the Sri Lankan into a By fall. The Sri Lankan did make efforts to not let both her shoulders touch the mat but couldn't stop Vinesh for long from completing the move and win the bout.

In her first two bouts of the day, Vinesh defeated Canada's Samantha Stewart by the slimmest margin of 2-0. The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist then defeated Nigeria's Mercy Adekuoroye by 6-0 in the trickiest match of the day to give herself the edge in the tie.

