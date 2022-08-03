Saurav Ghosal scripted history on Wednesday as he defeated England's former World No. 1 James Willstrop in straight games 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 to clinch the bronze medal

Birmingham: Saurav Ghosal scripted history on Wednesday as he defeated England's former World No. 1 James Willstrop in straight games 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 to clinch the bronze medal in Birmingham. With the bronze, the 35-year-old Indian became the first squash player from the nation to win an individual medal in the CWG.

The World No. 15 Indian earlier went down in the semi-final to New Zealand's World No. 2 Paul Coll. Ghosal will now compete in the mixed doubles, where he will partner with Dipika Pallikal as 2018 Gold Coast silver medallist duo.

Earlier, another mixed doubles pair of veteran Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu progressed to the pre-quarterfinals.

The immensely experienced Chinappa and her partner Sandhu downed Sri Lanka's Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri 8-11 11-4 11-3.

The Indians were a bit shaky initially and ended up conceding the first game.

However, they quickly turned things around and made a strong comeback to bag the next two games without breaking much sweat.

Earlier in the day, Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana in the women's squash single plate final.

Sunayna downed her Guyanese opponent 11-7 13-11 11-2 in what turned out to be a comfortable victory for the 23-year-old squash player.

