Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinched India's tenth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as the Tokyo Olympics defeated Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the men's 57 kg final by technical superiority (10-0) in Birmingham on Saturday.

In the final bout, Welson made two leg attempts early in the opening bout, forcing Ravi to go defensive. However, as soon as Ravi was cautioned for passivity, Ravi picked eight points through takedown and then three reverses on the go to take a huge eight-point lead. Soon after he killed the game with a takedown for 10-lead to end the bout in the first round.

This was India's fourth gold medal in wrestling as on Friday Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia won their respective categories.

Earlier the 24-year-old wrestler confirmed another medal for the country in wrestling after defeating Pakistan's Ali Asad in the semifinal. He defeated his opponent from the arch-rival country by 14-4 on basis of technical superiority. The match lasted for three minutes and 17 seconds. Asad did get some chances to score points but Dahiya's exhibition on the mat was world-class.

Ravi Dahiya reached the semis of the men's 57 kg category after defeating Suraj Singh of New Zealand in the quarterfinal that started off his campaign. He won the match by 10-0 on basis of technical superiority. The New Zealander did not even get a chance to score as the Indian made quick work of him.

