Top Indian paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan progressed to the final of the men's doubles at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after defeating the Australian duo of Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu in the semifinal 8-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-1, 11-8 in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 2018 Gold Coast silver medallist now set up a final rematch against England's defending champions Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Kamal and Sathiyan progressed to the semifinals of the men's singles event at the Commonwealth Games.

While Sharath made short work of Singapore player Yong Izaac Quek 4-0 (11-6 11-7 11-4 11-7), Sathiyan was stretched in his 4-2 (11-5 11-7 11-5 8-11 10-12 11-9) win by England's Sam Walker.

"It was a great match, all credit to Sam, he fought really hard. I really should have closed in that fifth set but I was a bit nervous," Sathiyan said. "I have never beaten Sam, so this came into my mind and it was not so easy to play in a big match like this. I kept my cool in the end and I took the match to get my first (Commonwealth Games) semifinal so I'm really happy."

However, it was curtains for Sanil Shetty, who squandered a one-game lead to go down to home favourite Liam Pitchford 1-4 (11-9 6-11 8-11 8-11 4-11).

In the women's doubles, both Indian pairs -- Sreeja Akul and Reeth Tennison, and Manika Batra and Diya Chitale -- won their round of 16 matches.

Akula and Tennnison defeated Chloe Anna Thomas Wu Zhang and Lara Whitton of Wales 11-7 11-4 11-3. Batra and Chitale beat Mauritian pair Jalim Nandeshwaree and Oumehani Hosenally 11-5 11-5 11-3.

