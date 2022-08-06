Indian wrestler Naveen Kumar bagged India's 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by defeating Pakistan's Mohammad Sharif Tahir in the men's 74kg final by 9-0 in Birmingham on Saturday.

In the final bout, Naveen was first to pick a point with a takedown move to take a 2-0 lead and made an unsuccessful attempt for a reversal move as the Pakistani wrestler ran to the passivity to kill the move. The remainder of the opening half saw no further points move made by the two wrestlers with a strong defensive stance.

The second half saw the Paksitani lose the plot as Naveen overpowered him and earned eight points through takedown and two reversals to make it 8-0. Tarif was also penalised for passivity, stretching Naveen's lead to 9-0. The remainder of the half saw Tarif avoiding a defeat by technical superiority.

Earlier in the day, the Indian wrestler assured the country of another medal as he defeated England's Charlie Bowling in the semifinal. In a match that lasted for three minutes and 12 seconds, Naveen won by a massive margin of 12-1. He was victorious on basis of technical superiority.

Naveen reached the semifinal of the men's 74 kg category after defeating Hong Yeow Lou of Singapore in the quarterfinal.

Naveen won the match within one minute and two seconds. He won by 10-0 on basis of technical superiority in the quarterfinal. Naveen had reached the quarterfinal by defeating Nigeria's Ogbonna Emmanuel John. He had won the match within five minutes and two seconds by 13-3 on basis of technical superiority.

