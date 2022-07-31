Indian boxing contingent suffered their first defeat on the day as heavyweight category boxer Sanjeet Kumar suffered a defeat at the hands of 2018 CWG silver medallist Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali.

India's Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and compatriot Mohammed Hussamuddin reached the last 16 in their respective categories with unanimous-verdict wins on the Day 2 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Saturday. However, the Indian boxing contingent also suffered their first defeat on the day as heavyweight category boxer Sanjeet Kumar suffered a defeat at the hands of Samoa's Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali.

24-year-old Lovlina, who made news for all wrong reasons in the build-up to the Games, was the centre of attraction as she faced New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson in the light middleweight category. Lovlina, however, faced little difficulties as all the five judges favoured the bout in the Indian's favour.

Borgohain will now face Rosie Eccles of Wales in the quarter-final.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Sanjeet, who missed the Tokyo Olympics after a surgery, lost by a split verdict to 2018 Gold Coast silver medallist Plodzicki-Faoagali. As per the final result, two judges favour 28-29 in favour of Sanjeet while two others favoured exactly the opposite in Samoan's favour. The decision went down to the Sri Lankan judge, who favoured the bout in Plodzicki-Faoagali favour after earlier carding a score of 28 each.

Earlier in the day, India's Gold Coast bronze medallist Hussamuddin defeated South Africa's Amzolele Dyeyi 5-0 in the featherweight category bout that saw both the boxers land a good amount of punches on each other. However, Husamuddin ensured he was more prominent with his punches in a 5-0 win.

Hassamuddin will face Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the next round for a place in the quarterfinals.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.