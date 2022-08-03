Commonwealth Games: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze medal for India's 14th medal in Birmingham
By clinching the bronze medal, Lovepreet became the ninth weightlifter to return with a bronze from the Games in the UK.
Lovepreet Singh won the bronze medal in Men's 109kg weightlifting on Wednesday to extend India's medal tally in Birmingham to 14. He posted bests of 163kg in Snatch and 192kg in the Clean & Jerk to finish with a combined 355kg.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
Lovepreet registered six straight successful attempts in the competition starting with 157kg followed by 161kg and 163kg in the snatch. In the clean & jerk, he got things underway with a 185kg lift before adding 189kg and 192kg in the next two attempts.
The gold medal went to Cameroon's Junior Ngadja Nyabeyeu with a combined 361kg and silver to Jack Hitila Opeloge of Samoa with 358kg.
By clinching the bronze medal, Lovepreet became the ninth weightlifter to return with a bronze from the Games in the UK. Earlier, Sanket Sargar, Gururaja Poojary, Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Harjinder Kaur and Vikas Thakur had brought medals in the sport.
India had also won nine medals in weightlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
