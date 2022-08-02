Indian athletes Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya made it to the finals of the men's long jump event, while Manpreet Kaur qualified for the women's shot put final

Indian athletes Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya made it to the finals of the men's long jump event, while Manpreet Kaur qualified for the women's shot put final in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday (August 2).

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Notably, Sreeshankar and Yahiya made it to the finals after landing in the top three in the qualification rounds of their respective groups.

In his group A qualification round, Sreeshankar made a jump of 8.05 m in his first attempt. This was all the Indian needed to reach the final. He was at the top of the leaderboard from the get-go and nobody could outdo him.

At the second position was Laquan Nairan of Bahamas with best jump of 7.90 m. Jovan van Vuuren of South Africa was in the third position with the best jump of 7.87 m. The top eight athletes from the group qualified for the finals.

In the Group B qualification round, Anees was also off to a good start, making a jump of 7.49 m in his first attempt. He made a jump of 7.68 m in his second attempt and another 7.49 m in his third attempt, finishing with the best of 7.68 m.

He finished as third in his group, next to Emanuel Archibald of Guyana who had the best jump of 7.83 m in his first attempt. At the second was Christopher Mitrevski of Australia, who pulled off the best jump of 7.76 m.

Meanwhile, Manpreet Kaur qualified for the women's shot put final with the best effort of 16.78 metres. She finished fourth in her qualifying group and seventh overall in the event. In her three attempts, Manpreet registered throws of 15.83m, 16.68m and 16.78m.

The 32-year-old will now aim for the podium finish on Wednesday (August 3), when the final of women’s shot put is scheduled to take place.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.