India's young wrestler Anshu Malik claimed the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games as she lost the final by 3-6 to Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye in women's 57kg final in Birmingham on Friday. This was Odunayo's third gold medal at the CWG.

Anshu conceded two points early in the match as the Nigerian claimed two points through a superb takedown. And following a tense first half from there on, the 21-year-old Haryana grappler claimed a further two points by the end of the half to make it 4-0. Anshu, however, was at fault for not making any aggressive move in the first half.

The second half saw Anshu pick a point of passivity as Nigerian turned defensive. The strategy paid dividend as she picked further two points with near fall to. With six seconds to go, Anshu picked three points to make it 4-6.

The young wrestler earlier assured India's first medal in wrestling as she defeated Sri Lanka's Nethi Poruthotage in freestyle 57kg semi-final. By reaching the gold medal match, the former Asian Champion ensured India of at least a silver. Anshu didn't waste much time in defeating the Lankan as the bout was over in 64 seconds, via technical superiority.

Anshu started the campaign on Friday morning with a win as she defeated Irene Symeonidis of Australia in her Women's Freestyle 57 kg category match to enter the semi-finals

Technical skill-wise, Malik was just too good for Symeonidis and this factor helped her win.

The day also had an embarrassing incident for the organisers, the wrestling bouts had to be stopped and spectators were asked to vacate the hall after audio equipment fell from the ceiling, minutes after the first session began. Fans and officials were asked to leave the arena for a 'health and safety check' as chaos reigned supreme on the opening day of the wrestling competition. The morning session was halted for more than two hours.

