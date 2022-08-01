Sheuli set a new Commonwealth Games record in snatch (143kg) and also lifted 170kg in Clean and Jerk

The Indian medal count went up to 6 on Sunday as 20-year-old weightlifter Achinta Sheuli bagged a gold in Men's 73kg final. Sheuli set a new Commonwealth Games record in snatch (143kg) and also lifted 170kg in Clean and Jerk. The total weight that he lifted was 313kg and this is a new Games record. Erry Hidayat Muhammad, from Malaysia gave Sheuli a stiff competition and bagged silver in the event. His best effort was 303kg (138kg 165kg).

Sheuli came in to the Commonwealth Games as a silver medallist in the World Junior Championships. He made successful attempts in the snatch section where he lifted 137kg, 140kg and 143kg with ease. There was a minor blip in his attempts during one of the clean and jerk when he faltered in his 170kg attempt.

Watch the moment Sheuli secured a gold medal with his lift in the men's 73kg final:

The Indian lifter had to keep waiting till the end if the event to find out if he had pipped the Malaysian. He spoke after bagging the gold in his maiden Commonwealth Games appearance and said that he had worked extremely hard for this medal.

"I'm very happy about this, I've worked hard for this medal. A lot of sacrifices of my brother, mother, my coach and the Army have gone into this medal.

“This was the first major event in my life and I'm thankful for them to help me reach here. This medal will help me in every aspect of life. There should not be looking back from now on.”

Sheuli dedicated his medal to his late father, his brother and his coach Vjay Sharma who even slapped him when he made mistakes during training.

