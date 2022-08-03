CWG Day 6 India LIVE Updates: Follow live scores and updates from 2022 Commonwealth Games, check full India schedule, events, streaming details, timings in IST

Lovepreet is ready for his event today at #CommonwealthGames2022 🏋️‍♂️ All the best Champ 💪 Let's #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 #IndiaTaiyaarHai 🤟 #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/PzuSbfDxwk

Weightlifter Lovpreet Singh will be live at 2 PM in the medal event.

CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Below two events we missed in our earlier schedule update.

As every day, India action begins with lawn bowls. Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia are playing in the women's pairs category. Mridul Borgohain is playing against Chris Locke of Falkland Islands in men's singles.

You have got to watch this outstanding chase till the finish line by Team India 🇮🇳 !!! • World Junior U20 Championships Bharat, Priya, Rupal & Kapil pulled of a spectacular feat! NEW ASIAN RECORD of 3.17.76 on their way to bagging the SILVER in the mixed 4X400 Meters Relay. pic.twitter.com/GFUlThdBLU

Away from CWG, India have won silver in the mixed 4x400 meters relay event at the World Junior U20 Championships with a new Asian record.

Most knew very little about the #LawnBowls game till about yesterday. Today our team has won Gold🥇& the whole of 🇮🇳 wants to know everything about the sport. Congrats to Pinki, Lovely, Nayanmoni & Rupa. Very heartening to see your hard work pay off. #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/RIV041LzsD

CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Lovepreet Singh will soon be in action in the men's 109kg weightlifting final. Here's the start list.

CWG Day 6 India LIVE Updates: India won four medals on Day 5 with the women's lawn bowls team adding a historic gold. The men's table tennis team also won gold while weightlifter Vikas Thakur and the badminton mixed team clinched silver. India will look to add more medals to their tally on Day 6.

Day 6 preview: It was a historic day for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday as the women's fours lawn bowls team clinched a gold. It was India's first medal in the sport. They also won a medal in weightlifting, a silver for Vikas Thakur, while the men's table tennis team won gold. Indian mixed badminton got home silver.

Explained: What is lawn bows?

We are ready for Day 6 and India will be eyeing more medals a the quadrennial event. Five Indian boxers including Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action in the quarter-finals and are just a step away from ensuring medals for India.

Lovepreeet Singh, Purnima Pandey and Gurdeep Singh will be in weightlifting action. Squash ace Sourav Ghosal will be playing in the bronze medal match.

In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar and Manpreet Kaur will take part in the men’s high jump final and women’s shot put final respectively. India cricket team will be playing Barbados and a victory will seal the semi-finals spot for them.

The women's hockey team will be taking on Canada and the men's side will also be in action against Canada. Besides this, athletes will also be in action in lawn bowls, judo and para table tennis.

CWG 2022: India Day 6 complete schedule, time in IST

Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be shown live in India on Sony Ten Sports Network channels and DD Sports. The Games can also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

