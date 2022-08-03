Commonwealth Games Day 6 LIVE: India eye medals in weightlifting, boxing; cricket team faces Barbados

FP Sports August 03, 2022 12:36:30 IST
India have so far won 13 medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games and will aim to increase the tally on Day 6. Image: AP/BFI

Aug 03, 2022 - 14:07 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Lovepreet Singh will soon be in action in the men's 109kg weightlifting final. Here's the start list. 

Aug 03, 2022 - 14:05 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE Updates: After End 9, India's women's pairs team lead 10-4 against Niue's team in the Round 2 lawn bowls match.

 

Aug 03, 2022 - 14:03 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE Updates: After End 9, India's Mridul leads 15-2 in the men's singles Round 2 lawn bowls match.

Aug 03, 2022 - 13:36 (IST)

CWG 2022 Live Day 6: Sachin shows love for the history makers!

Aug 03, 2022 - 13:33 (IST)

CWG 2022 Live Day 6:

Away from CWG, India have won silver in the mixed 4x400 meters relay event at the World Junior U20 Championships with a new Asian record.

 

Aug 03, 2022 - 13:28 (IST)

CWG 2022 Live Day 6: India action begins

As every day, India action begins with lawn bowls. Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia are playing in the women's pairs category. Mridul Borgohain is playing against Chris Locke of Falkland Islands in men's singles.

Aug 03, 2022 - 13:02 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Below two events we missed in our earlier schedule update.

Women's shot put final - Manpreet Kaur (12:35 am IST )

Men's Singles bronze medal match - Saurav Ghosal (9:30 PM)

Aug 03, 2022 - 13:00 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE Updates: 

Weightlifter Lovpreet Singh will be live at 2 PM in the medal event.

Aug 03, 2022 - 12:49 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Schedule

Lawn Bowls

Men's Singles Mridul Borgohain - 1 PM and 4 PM

Women's Pair India versus Niue 1 PM and 4 PM

Men's Four India versus Cook Islands and England 7.30 PM and 10.30 PM

Women's Triple India versus Niue 07.30 PM

Squash

Mixed Doubles round of 32 versus Sri Lanka (03.30 PM)

Para Table Tennis

Bhavina Patel vs Daniela di Toro (Women's Singles 3-5)- 03:10 PM

Sonalben Patel vs Sue Bailey (Women's Singles 3-5)- 03:10 PM

Baby Sahana Ravi vs Faith Obazuaye (Women's Singles 6-10)- 3:10 PM

Raj Alagar vs George Wyndham (Men's Singles 3-5)- 04:55 PM

Baby Sahana Ravi vs Gloria Gracia Wong (Women's Singles 6-10)- 09:40 PM

Bhavina Patel vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Women's Singles 3-5)- 10:15 PM

Sonalben Patel vs Amanda Jane Tscharke (Women's Single 3-5)- 10:15 PM

Raj Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle (Men's Singles 3-5)- 12 AM

Weightlifting

Men's 109 kg - Lovpreet Singh 02.00 PM

Women's 87kg - Purnima Pandey 06.30 PM

Men's 109kg - Gurdeep Singh 11 PM.

Aug 03, 2022 - 12:48 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Schedule

Athletics

Men's high jump final - Tejaswin Shankar (11.30 pm IST)

Boxing

Women

45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) quarterfinals - Nitu Ganghas (4.45 pm)

48-50 kg (light flyweight) - quarterfinals - Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM)

66-70 kg (light middleweight) - quarter-finals - Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 am on Thursday)

Men

54-57 kg (featherweight) quarterfinals - Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 pm)

75-80 kg (light heavyweight) - quarter-finals Ashish Kumar (2.00 AM on Wednesday)

Cricket

Women's T20 India versus Barbados (10.30 PM)

Hockey

Women's Pool A - India versus Canada (03.30 PM)

Men's Pool B - India versus Canada (06.30 PM)

Judo

Women's 78kg quarter-finals: Tulika Mann 2.30 PM onwards

Men's 100kg Round of 16: Deepak Deswal 2.30 PM onwards

CWG Day 6 India LIVE Updates: India won four medals on Day 5 with the women's lawn bowls team adding a historic gold. The men's table tennis team also won gold while weightlifter Vikas Thakur and the badminton mixed team clinched silver. India will look to add more medals to their tally on Day 6.

Day 6 preview: It was a historic day for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday as the women's fours lawn bowls team clinched a gold. It was India's first medal in the sport. They also won a medal in weightlifting, a silver for Vikas Thakur, while the men's table tennis team won gold. Indian mixed badminton got home silver.

Explained: What is lawn bows?

We are ready for Day 6 and India will be eyeing more medals a the quadrennial event. Five Indian boxers including Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action in the quarter-finals and are just a step away from ensuring medals for India.

Lovepreeet Singh, Purnima Pandey and Gurdeep Singh will be in weightlifting action. Squash ace Sourav Ghosal will be playing in the bronze medal match.

In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar and Manpreet Kaur will take part in the men’s high jump final and women’s shot put final respectively. India cricket team will be playing Barbados and a victory will seal the semi-finals spot for them.

The women's hockey team will be taking on Canada and the men's side will also be in action against Canada. Besides this, athletes will also be in action in lawn bowls, judo and para table tennis.

CWG 2022: India Day 6 complete schedule, time in IST

Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be shown live in India on Sony Ten Sports Network channels and DD Sports. The Games can also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Updated Date: August 03, 2022 12:44:05 IST

TAGS:

