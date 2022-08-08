Commonwealth Games Day 11 LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li in badminton gold medal match, Lakshya faces Tze Yong

CWG 2022 Day 11 LIVE Updates: India have so far won 55 medals and at least five more medals are assured on the final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The day will start with PV Sindhu taking on Michelle Li in a badminton gold medal match.

FP Sports August 08, 2022 12:48:24 IST
India's PV Sindhu will start the Day 11 with gold medal match vs Michelle Li at 2022 Commonwealth Games. AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 08, 2022 - 13:41 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 11 LIVE Updates:

As history was made yesterday, we have stitched together the top five moments. To watch the top 5 India moments, click here.

Aug 08, 2022 - 13:37 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 11 LIVE Updates:

With the mixed doubles gold match done, PV Sindhu's final is expected to start soon. She won silver in 2018 at Gold Coast. Today she is facing Canada's Michelle Li.

Aug 08, 2022 - 13:33 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 11 LIVE Updates: 

Singapore's HEE Yong Kai Terry/TAN Jessica Wei Han have won the mixed doubles gold in badminton.

Aug 08, 2022 - 13:32 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 11 LIVE Updates: 

Aug 08, 2022 - 13:31 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Hockey statement 

"Indian Men’s Hockey Team midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad will not be available to play the Final against Australia today at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. He has picked up a minor knee injury and has been advised rest."

India play Australia in the final at 5 PM IST.

Aug 08, 2022 - 13:21 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 11 LIVE Updates: 

Day 10, Sunday, turned out to be a historic day for India as they won a total of 15 medals including a memorable 1-1 finish in the men's triple jump final. Click here to read the whole wrap of the day.

Aug 08, 2022 - 13:11 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Sindhu defeated Singapore's Jia Min Yeo 21-19, 21-17 in the semi-finals. She had a strapping on her left leg and looked uncomfortable while walking. It will be interesting to see how she has recovered. 

Aug 08, 2022 - 13:07 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 11 LIVE Updates:

PV Sindhu leads the head to head record vs Canada’s Michelle Li. She leads 8-2 but the Canadian won the last two matches.

Aug 08, 2022 - 12:57 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Full schedule

BADMINTON

Women's singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu - 1:20 PM
Men's singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen - 2:10 PM
Men's doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 3:00 PM

HOCKEY

Men's Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia - 5:00 PM

TABLE TENNIS

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan - 3:35 PM
Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal - 4:25 PM

Aug 08, 2022 - 12:56 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Sharath Kamal plays England's Liam Pitchford in men's singles TT gold medal match at 6.25 PM IST, but before that, at 5 PM IST, India take on Australia in men's hockey final.

Day 11 preview: The final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is here. India have so far won 55 medals including 18 gold. Five more medals for sure will be added to the tally on Day 11 of CWG 2022. Three badminton gold medal matches are slated for today for India.

PV Sindhu faces Canada's Michelle Li in the women's singles final. Lakshya Sen takes on Malaysia's Tze Yong NZ in the gold medal match. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face England's Lane Ben and Vendy Sean in mixed doubles badminton final.

India play mighty Australia in the men's hockey final, while Sharath Kamal plays in the gold medal match in table tennis men's singles. G Sathiyan will also be in action in TT bronze medal match.

Overall, India have so far won 55 medals including 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals. 15 medals came on Day 10, including five gold medals. The highlight was Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker winning gold and silver in the men's triple jump.

Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Nitu and Sagar won boxing gold medals. Indian women's hockey team won bronze by beating New Zealand in a shootout. Indian women's cricket team won silver after losing to Australia in the final.

Here's the full schedule:

BADMINTON

Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Sports Network channels and DD Sports in India. The Games will also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Updated Date: August 08, 2022 13:28:49 IST

