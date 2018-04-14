Commonwealth Games 2018: Sanjeev Rajput sets new CWG record to claim gold in 50m rifle 3 position

Gold Coast: Shooter Sanjeev Rajput claimed the 50m rifle 3 positions gold medal on Saturday by creating a Commonwealth Games record in both qualification and final, ending the Indian shooters' impressive campaign on a high.

Rajput smashed the Games record at the Belmont Shooting Centre, shooting a total of 454.5. The 37-year-old qualified for the finals with a record-breaking effort, where he scored a total of 1,180 (58x) while breaking Olympic medallist Gagan Narang's existing qualification record of 1,166.

Rajput did not have the best of starts in the final as he shot 150.5 during the Kneeling stage and Canada and Jersey were ahead of him. The Navy officer jumped to second place with a staggering 156.3 in prone.

With 98.7 from two shots in the standing-elimination stage, he grabbed the lead and stayed in front till laying claim to his maiden CWG gold. Chain Singh, the other Indian shooter in the fray, finished fifth with 419.1.

In the qualification, Rajput aggregated 391 in kneeling, a near-perfect 399 in prone and 390 in standing, while Chain Singh, who was placed second, shot 389 398 and 379 for a cumulative score of 1,166 .

In prone, Rajput shot three 100s and a 99 and while he continued his form into the finals, Chain could not, though he tried to make up with a strong showing in prone. Canada's Grzegorz Sych clinched the silver medal with 448.4, while Dean Bale of England bagged the bronze with 441.2.

Rajput had previously won silver in the same event at the 2014 Glasgow Games and bronze in the 2006 edition of the Games in Melbourne.

Rajput has been through a lot after a national-level shooter accused him of rape and FIRs were lodged against him. He had been called for questioning by the Delhi Police, leaving him shaken, but he has always maintained that he is innocent.

Though it shall remain a landmark Commonwealth medal for him, Rajput expressed his disappointment at not being able to deliver in the kneeling position in final. "For the qualification round, it was good, but I'm not happy with the finals. I'd say it was a weak final for me because I have been shooting 458 plus all the time, but this time it was weak in the kneeling position and I had to cover it somehow in the prone but, still again, not so good in the standing,"

The Arjuna awardee, who could not make it to the 12-member shooting team for the Rio Olympics 2016, won a silver medal in 50m rifle the same year and then clinched another silver at the 2017 Commonwealth Shooting Championships.

On shooting being removed from the programme for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, he said, "I don't know how I feel, it's up to the decision committee, but I think definitely the shooting should be there because many nations do really good at it, especially the Indians."

"So it depends if they can let us shoot again in 2022, it would be great. It means a lot to India," he added.

In the men's trap event, Kynan Chenai and Manavjit Sandhu failed to qualify for the final, finishing seventh and eighth respectively in qualification.