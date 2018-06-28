Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Champions Trophy Hockey 2018: When and where to watch India vs Belgium, coverage on TV and LIVE streaming on Hotstar

Sports FP Sports Jun 28, 2018 17:57:44 IST

Reeling from their first defeat in three matches at the Champions Trophy, India will take on Belgium at The Netherlands on Thursday.

India, who had beaten Pakistan and Argentina in the first two matches, were handed a 2-3 defeat by world champions Australia on Wednesday. It was a match marked by profligacy among the Indian ranks — not only did they concede possession cheaply on multiple occasions, they could not convert all but one of their nine penalty corners. Against Australia, Varun Kumar and Harmanpreet Singh found themselves on the scoresheet.

File image of India's Harmanpreet Singh (right). Image courtesy: Twitter @HockeyIndia

File image of India's Harmanpreet Singh (right). Image courtesy: Twitter @HockeyIndia

The defeat left India at third spot in the standings with six points from three matches. Australia, on the other hand, zoomed atop the standings with seven points from three matches. The Netherlands are currently in second spot on the table with six points. According to the league’s format, the top two sides in the standings after the round robin stage of the six-team event will play in Sunday’s final.

The Australia result means that India will have to win their remaining matches in the tournament, beginning with Belgium on Thursday.

Here's all you want to know about watching the India vs Belgium Champions Trophy match on TV and Hotstar:

When and where will the match be played?

The India vs Belgium Champions Trophy hockey match will take place on Thursday, 28 June at Breda, Netherlands.

How do I watch the match LIVE?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1.

What time will the LIVE coverage start?

The match begins at 8:30 pm (IST).

Where can I follow the match online?

The India vs Belgium Champions Trophy hockey match LIVE streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the LIVE updates on firstpost.com


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 17:57 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores