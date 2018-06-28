Champions Trophy Hockey 2018: When and where to watch India vs Belgium, coverage on TV and LIVE streaming on Hotstar

Reeling from their first defeat in three matches at the Champions Trophy, India will take on Belgium at The Netherlands on Thursday.

India, who had beaten Pakistan and Argentina in the first two matches, were handed a 2-3 defeat by world champions Australia on Wednesday. It was a match marked by profligacy among the Indian ranks — not only did they concede possession cheaply on multiple occasions, they could not convert all but one of their nine penalty corners. Against Australia, Varun Kumar and Harmanpreet Singh found themselves on the scoresheet.

The defeat left India at third spot in the standings with six points from three matches. Australia, on the other hand, zoomed atop the standings with seven points from three matches. The Netherlands are currently in second spot on the table with six points. According to the league’s format, the top two sides in the standings after the round robin stage of the six-team event will play in Sunday’s final.

The Australia result means that India will have to win their remaining matches in the tournament, beginning with Belgium on Thursday.

Here's all you want to know about watching the India vs Belgium Champions Trophy match on TV and Hotstar:

When and where will the match be played?

The India vs Belgium Champions Trophy hockey match will take place on Thursday, 28 June at Breda, Netherlands.

How do I watch the match LIVE?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1.

What time will the LIVE coverage start?

The match begins at 8:30 pm (IST).

Where can I follow the match online?

The India vs Belgium Champions Trophy hockey match LIVE streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the LIVE updates on firstpost.com