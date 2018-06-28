Football world cup 2018

Champions Trophy Hockey 2018, LIVE India vs Belgium: Loick Luypaert scores equaliser in dying minutes to draw match

Sports FP Sports Jun 28, 2018 22:17:02 IST
Match report: India put up a valiant fight before defending champions Australia pipped them 3-2 in an absorbing encounter in the six-nation Champions Trophy hockey tournament.

The reigning World Champions produced their best show of the tournament, scoring through Lachlan Sharp (6th minute), Tom Craig (15th) and Trent Mitton (33rd) to secure full points.

File image of Indian hockey team. Twitter @TheHockeyIndia

The Indians, however fought till the end, scoring through Varun Kumar (10th) and Harmanpreet Singh (58th), producing a nail-biting finish.

The defeat meant that India slumped to third spot in the standings with six points from three games while Australia climbed to the top with seven points from an identical number of matches. Netherlands are second in the table with six points.

The top two sides after the round robin stage of the six-team event, will play in the final on Sunday. India plays Belgium on Thursday.

With inputs from PTI

 


