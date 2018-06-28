Match report: India put up a valiant fight before defending champions Australia pipped them 3-2 in an absorbing encounter in the six-nation Champions Trophy hockey tournament.
The reigning World Champions produced their best show of the tournament, scoring through Lachlan Sharp (6th minute), Tom Craig (15th) and Trent Mitton (33rd) to secure full points.
The Indians, however fought till the end, scoring through Varun Kumar (10th) and Harmanpreet Singh (58th), producing a nail-biting finish.
The defeat meant that India slumped to third spot in the standings with six points from three games while Australia climbed to the top with seven points from an identical number of matches. Netherlands are second in the table with six points.
The top two sides after the round robin stage of the six-team event, will play in the final on Sunday. India plays Belgium on Thursday.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 22:17 PM
Highlights
GOAL!!
BELGIUM HAS EQUALISED.
THEY ARE ALREADY USING A KICKING BACK.
IT'S 1-1.
And that's the end of the 2nd Quarter.
Five PC's and one conversion.
At least 5 field attempts blown up.
India seemingly too hasty in trying to shoot in.
Twice they took pot shots even with players in better positions.
It's a slender lead of 1-0 for India.
GOAL!!
INDIA ARE IN THE LEAD.
HARMANPREET FLICK GOES PAST THE GK.
INDIA 1-0.
Track record suggests that off late in the last 3-4 years, India has not been having too good a time against Belgium.
In the last 20 matches, India have won only 5 and lost 15.
Maybe, time to change all that.
Couldn't get a better opportunity than today in the Champions trophy.
22:17 (IST)
India move to 7 points.
Belgium to three.
India now have a match with the hosts Holland after a days break.
But again a lot to think for Harendra on tactics and the breaking of the structure.
22:16 (IST)
And it finishes at 1-1.
Belgium in a flurry of moves gets the equaliser.
They could have wrapped up the match with their 11th PC.
But Sreejesh held on making a good save.
Both teams have split points.
22:14 (IST)
Sreejesh saves.
22:13 (IST)
Less than a minute on the clock.
India needs to attack now.
And Belgium get their 11th PC.
35 seconds to go.
22:12 (IST)
22:10 (IST)
PC 10th for Belgium.
22:09 (IST)
Belgium get their 10th PC.
India going for a referral.
22:07 (IST)
India need to hold and release.
Aerial balls.
22:07 (IST)
Belgium pressing hard.
The defence holding up.
But too many gaps opening up in the middle.
Belgians using pace to kill the Indian defence.
India hold on.
22:06 (IST)
India lucky to have survived this period.
Belgium attacking all over.
Manpreet gets another knock.
India lead 1-0.
22:04 (IST)
Sreejesh saves.
22:03 (IST)
Counter for Belgium.
It's the 9th PC.
22:02 (IST)
Flick hits the umpire.
Should have been a refeeral.
22:00 (IST)
It's the 6th PC for India.
21:59 (IST)
India looking for a referral. Want a PC.
21:58 (IST)
India pushing too back.
Belgium is using that space.
India not getting the ball or a counter.
21:57 (IST)
India giving away turn-overs.
Ball going to Belgium after India's errors in the midfield.
21:55 (IST)
India save the 8th.
Belgium still on the attack.
21:55 (IST)
PC 8 for Belgium.
21:54 (IST)
And that's Belgium's 7th PC.
21:52 (IST)
This will be a long Quarter.
No turn-overs.
No errors.
India would do well to do a man-to-man.
21:51 (IST)
India need to bring the structure back.
Defend stoutly and look for the counter.
They lead 1-0.
Can't open up at the back.
21:49 (IST)
Maybe, there was a stick check before.
But in a position where umpire was blowing for goal and then changed his mind, team takes a referral.
21:48 (IST)
End of 3rd Q.
India lead 1-0.
21:47 (IST)
Game has opened up.
Could be a goal either way.
Seconds left in the 3rd Q.
21:46 (IST)
Mandeep puts it in.
But the umpire says, it was a hack on the Belgium stick first.
Why is India not taking a referral?
21:44 (IST)
In a match as close as this, another goal could give India breathing space.
That was a miss. Ball probably hit back stick of Mandeep and went in.
Close. Close.
21:42 (IST)
Belgium attacking.
Deflecting the ball onto their player.
21:41 (IST)
India needs to assert.
The 1-0 score line is just too less with an entire 4th Q remaining.
21:38 (IST)
Brilliant save from Sreejesh. Tom Boon had it on target.
India lead 1-0.
21:36 (IST)
PC 6 for Belgium.
21:36 (IST)
Belgium pressing from all over.
It's PC 5 for Belgium.
21:35 (IST)
Sreejesh saves a reverse hit.
21:33 (IST)
Surender Kumar saves the PC.
But later Lakra gets a green card.
India down to ten men.
21:32 (IST)
PC 4 Belgium.
21:31 (IST)
Belgium in the middle of a mini rampage.
All over the Indian defence.
21:29 (IST)
And we begin again.
India searching for 3rd win. Belgium for their 1st.
21:26 (IST)
Q 3 coming up.
These are the crucial Quarters when a team leads by just one goal.
India are in the lead but Belgium will push and press with all their skill and might.
India needs a structure at the back and more resourceful upfront.
21:20 (IST)
21:18 (IST)
And the video umpire rules the PC out.
India lead 1-0.
21:17 (IST)
It's the 6th PC after a skirmish.
Belgium want a referral.
21:17 (IST)
And the 5th PC comes up.
30 odd seconds left in the 2nd Q.
21:16 (IST)
Yet again a miss.
Chinglensana also had a look but the shot is saved.
21:15 (IST)
Lovely play by Harmanpreet and he gets the 4th PC.
21:13 (IST)
Yet again, Sunil goes in fed by Vivek.
But the pass is wayward even with two players inside the circle.
Belgium will grow in confidence if India is unable to smash in the goals.
21:12 (IST)
India creating counters.
But unable to turn them over.
21:11 (IST)
Great ball from Sardar.
But Sunil's tap too soft.
He was in the clear.
Should have scored or given to Dilpreet.
Domination needs to change into goals.
21:10 (IST)
High ball hits Manpreet.
Under 6 mins left in Q2.
India lead 1-0.
21:09 (IST)
Yet again, a full blooded shot towards the Belgium goal.
But no one in sight.
21:08 (IST)
India need a structure at the back.
And they need to make the chances count.
Too hasty in shooting towards goal.