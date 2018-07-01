Football world cup 2018

Champions Trophy Hockey 2018 FINAL, India vs Australia, LIVE score and updates: PR Sreejesh and Co face uphill task

Sports FP Sports Jul 01, 2018 19:43:12 IST
Champions Trophy Hockey 2018 FINAL, India vs Australia, LIVE score and updates: PR Sreejesh and Co face uphill task

Preview: India managed to play a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in their final round-robin game at Breda on Saturday to set-up the Hockey Champions Trophy final against Australia.

Mandeep Singh (47th minute) scored for second-placed India, while Thiery Brinkmann (55th) scored for the third-placed Netherlands as the two teams ended the round-robin stage with eight and seven points respectively.

Australia's win puts them at the top of the standings, with India coming down to third. India's next match is against Belgium. Image Courtesy: Twitter@TheHockeyIndia

File image of Australia vs India in the Champions Trophy Hockey Final. Image Courtesy: Twitter@TheHockeyIndia

The Netherlands will meet Olympic champions Argentina in the bronze-medal playoff on Sunday after the South Americans defeated Australia 3-1 to take their points tally to seven — same as the European team. But Argentina are in the fourth spot due to an inferior goal difference. Australia topped the table with 10 points.

The final will be a repeat of the 2016 edition when Australia got the better of India via a controversial penalty shootout.

India needed at least a draw against the Dutch to keep the opponent away from the place in the final.

With inputs from agencies


