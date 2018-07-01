Preview: India managed to play a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in their final round-robin game at Breda on Saturday to set-up the Hockey Champions Trophy final against Australia.
Mandeep Singh (47th minute) scored for second-placed India, while Thiery Brinkmann (55th) scored for the third-placed Netherlands as the two teams ended the round-robin stage with eight and seven points respectively.
The Netherlands will meet Olympic champions Argentina in the bronze-medal playoff on Sunday after the South Americans defeated Australia 3-1 to take their points tally to seven — same as the European team. But Argentina are in the fourth spot due to an inferior goal difference. Australia topped the table with 10 points.
The final will be a repeat of the 2016 edition when Australia got the better of India via a controversial penalty shootout.
India needed at least a draw against the Dutch to keep the opponent away from the place in the final.
Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 19:43 PM
19:43 (IST)
Indian defence through Lakra and Surender also moving up.
Teams playing open hockey.
India asking for a referral.
They want a PC.
19:41 (IST)
Attacks happening both ways.
India holding good.
But needs more penetration in the attacking zone.
19:40 (IST)
Surender cross but too pact for any Indian forwards to pick up.
19:39 (IST)
And that was close. But a raised ball by Australia.
19:38 (IST)
Australia extremely fast on the counters.
India pressing from the flanks.
India have to show patience in building up.
19:37 (IST)
And they are on their way.
Australia attacking off a turn-over.
Sreejesh coming out to pad it away.
19:35 (IST)
Seconds away from what should be an exciting Final.
India Vs Australia coming up.
19:32 (IST)
Teams coming out now.
In the middle of the pitch.
Big game for India.
Sets up their preparation on the back of this final.
And that's the National Anthem.
19:30 (IST)
On yet another warm day, After hosts Netherlands beat Argentina for the bronze, India now come out and take on the challenge of the World Champions Australia.
India have played with pluck till now in the tournament using an ultra-defensive approach to holding the opponents and using the counter as a surprise.
19:28 (IST)
In the Champions Trophy, Australia has played India 16 times, winning 11 and losing twice with 3 drawn.
Earlier in the Pool, Australia beat India 3-2.
19:26 (IST)
Australia in a record 35 CT appearances have the title 14 times with ten silver and 5 bronze.
India have played 15 Champions Trophies and have a silver and a bornze.
19:24 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Hockey Club, Breda.
It's India Vs Australia in the final of the Champions Trophy.
Both India and Australia play the CT Final for the 2nd consecutive time.
18:43 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Champions Trophy Hockey 2018 FINAL.
In the summit clash, India take on Australia in what promises to be a closely contested match