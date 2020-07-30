Champions League: Napoli's Aurelio De Laurentiis concerned about Barcelona tie amidst spike in COVID-19 cases
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is concerned about his club traveling to face Barcelona in the Champions League amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Spain.
De Laurentiis says “I hear a lot of perplexity and fear coming from Spain and they’re acting like nothing is wrong. What does it take to say, ‘Don’t go to Barcelona but rather go to Portugal, Germany or Geneva?’”
The Barcelona-Napoli game is scheduled for 8 August. The first leg of the round-of-16 encounter finished 1-1 in Naples in February. The winners will advance to the quarter-finals in Lisbon, Portugal.
The Napoli president says “if they’ve decided to play the Champions League in Portugal and the Europa League in Germany, I think we can go to Portugal or Germany for the round of 16. I don’t understand why it should stay in a city that has a really critical situation.”
