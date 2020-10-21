Champions League: Achraf Hakimi to miss Inter Milan's opening game after testing positive for COVID-19
Inter host Bundesliga side 'Gladbach at the San Siro in Group B on Wednesday evening as Antonio Conte's team look to bounce back from a 2-1 derby defeat to AC Milan at the weekend.
Milan, Italy: Achraf Hakimi will miss Inter Milan's Champions League opener against Borussia Moechengladbach after testing positive for coronavirus hours before kick off, the Italian club said on Wednesday.
"The Inter full-back is totally asymptomatic and will now follow the procedure set out by the health protocol," Inter said in a statement.
Morocco international Hakimi joined Inter from Real Madrid in the summer after a successful two-year loan at Borussia Dortmund.
He has adapted to Serie A, impressing in his opening matches and scoring his first goal against Benevento last month.
The 21-year-old joins four other Inter players unavailable due to positive virus tests, with Milan Skriniar, Roberto Gagliardini, Andrei Radu and Ashley Young all out.
