Sandesh Jhingan decided to walk out of a high-paying contract to pursue the 'highest possible challenge.' His move to Croatia may turn a corner in Indian football.

On the pitch, Sandesh Jhingan is the epitome of what you would consider a tough footballer. He's got the long beard, the man bun, the muscles, the tattoos, but most importantly the tackles. The centre-back bullies the attackers in the penalty box with his imposing aerial game and constantly dishes out commands to his teammates in his booming voice. Off the pitch, he is just as much tough.

Considered one of the best, if not the best, among his peers in India, Jhingan was at the biggest club in Indian football — ATK Mohun Bagan. There was a time when Jhingan had failed to impress the clubs in Kolkata, even some from the lower divisions. But now he was at the grandest of them. This was a great redemption story in its own right. The 28-year-old, however, has decided to walk away from all of it, for what would be the toughest challenge of his career.

Jhingan on Wednesday was presented as an HNK Sibenik player. Sibenik ply their trade in Croatia's Prva HNL and the Indian is set to become the first from the country to play in Croatia's top-tier league.

"I have always been someone who has taken decisions to be outside his comfort zone," said Jhingan, from Sibenik, at a virtual interaction on Thursday. "If there is no risk involved it means you are too relaxed. I believe the moment you start feeling comfortable, you need to take another step up, keep making yourself uncomfortable. I wanted to go somewhere where I can excel more.”

Jhingan began his professional career with United Sikkim in the I-League in 2011 but his breakout season came with Kerala Blasters in Indian Super League (ISL) in 2014 when he has adjudged the Emerging Player of the Season. He has since been making rapid strides. One of the first names on the national team sheet, Jhingan spent six years at Blasters before joining Mohun Bagan on a mega five-year deal in 2020.

But the best always crave a higher challenge; they always want to test themselves to the limit. For Jhingan, it was no different. He is not the first Indian footballer to set off for European shores. Bhaichung Bhutia (Bury FC), Sunil Chettri (Sporting Lisbon B), Subrata Paul (FC Vestjaelland), Jeje Lalpekhlua (trail with Rangers FC) have all lived their European dream but only two players - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Stabaek) and Bala Devi (Rangers) - have featured in an European top-tier league, though that was not going to deter Jhingan.

"I think I am at a stage of my career where I really want to test myself at the highest level possible and I think this is the perfect platform for me. It has been my personal desire to play in Europe and I have taken up this challenge upon myself," said the footballer.

“...It will be challenging, but I trust myself and my work ethic. If I can put in the work like I always have done and stay disciplined then I can see if I can get into the starting XI. If not, then I need to put more effort. It's about me getting better. Whether I play or not is on me — if I play, then it’s ‘well done Sandesh’, if I don’t, then it’s ‘work hard Sandesh’.”

What is different for Jhingan as compared to his other Indian counterparts is that he has arrived in Europe at his prime. He has not made the cut at a club on the basis of some flashes of genius but on the back of his reputation of being a no-nonsense defender who is also a leader on the pitch. It's these qualities that convinced Sibenik's CEO Eduardo Zapata to go ahead with the signing of the Indian player.

"I don't care if he is from India or Argentina. Sandesh is a good player and we all agree on it. The decision is made by the coach and we move forward," said Zapata.

“We believe he is a great player and will be a leader for the young players. I like to form my teams around young players. But a key aspect in this regard is to have good leaders on and off the pitch. For me, Sandesh and the 2-3 senior players we have, will be the good role models we need. He is a disciplined guy, focussed and disciplined, and this is the kind of person we wanted in the club."

Sibenik, who are coached by former Barcelona player Mario Rosas, made a return to the 10-team top-tier last season, finishing sixth, two spots off European qualification. They are currently eighth in the league table. On Sunday, they defeated Hrvatski Dragovoljac 6-2 and Jhingan was in the stands encouraging his new teammates.

One of the most obvious things to say right now would be that Jhingan joining Sibenik would open the doors for more Indian players to try their luck in Europe. But it will not be just a lazy inference to draw. Jhingan has walked out of what is reportedly the costliest contract in Indian football. While there are no confirmations on the number, the defender during his conversation admitted that he is set to lose money.

“If you know anyone who had met me and spoken to me, and understands me, they will always tell you that I’m a person who never went after money. I always choose glory over gold. So that’s always been my decision-making process. Money is of course important, no but I just felt this was what I needed," Jhingan said.

By doing something that most of us wouldn't have, Jhingan has set an example that should serve as the required encouragement for more Indian players, especially the young ones who can afford to take more risks, to not only follow their dreams of playing overseas, outside their comfort zones, but also to attempt to take their game to the next level.

Gurpreet has been a different beast since his stint in Norway, head and shoulders above his competition. And if Jhingan's move spurs a few more to take the plunge, the gain for Indian football is sure to multiply.