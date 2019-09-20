BWF China Open 2019, LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch B Sai Praneeth vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, quarter-final match live telecast

B Sai Praneeth, who made history by winning India's first medal in the men's singles event at the World Championships since 1983, remains the only Indian in the fray at the ongoing China Open.

Praneeth, who had claimed a bronze medal at the World Badminton Championships in Basel last month, edged out China's Lu Guang Zu 21-19, 21-19 to set up a meeting against Indonesian seventh seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

The World No 15 Sai Praneeth enjoys a superior head to head record against Ginting, having beaten him three times in their five meetings. The Indian also triumphed in their last match during the World Championships last month, winning in straight games.

Ginting had beaten India's Parupalli Kashyap 23-21, 15-21, 21-12 in a thrilling pre-quarter-final match.

Doubles specialist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also had a dismal outing yesterday as he suffered twin defeats, losing both the men's doubles and mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals.

In the men's doubles, Satwik and Chirag Shetty, ranked 15th in the world, ran out of steam after a decent start against fourth-seeded Japanese pair of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda and went down 19-21, 8-21 in the second-round match that lasted 33 minutes.

This is the second time Satwik and Chirag have lost to the combination of Kamura and Sonoda this year. They had lost to the World No 4 pair at the Japan Open in July.

Satwik then paired up with his mixed doubles partner Ashwini Ponanappa but the duo couldn't get past Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo, losing 11-21, 21-16, 12-21 to the Japanese pair.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the BWF China Open quarter-final:

Where is the BWF China Open being played?

The BWF China Open will be played Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, Changzhou, China

When will the quarter-final matches be played?

The BWF China Open quarter-finals will be played on 20 September, 2019. The quarter-final match between B Sai Praneetha and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on 20 September is expected to start around 12:30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The China Open's LIVE telecast will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD and Star Sports 3. Live streaming is also available on Hotstar.com.

With inputs from PTI