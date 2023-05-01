Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said all wrestling activity has been brought to a halt due to the protest which began in January and has resumed in the last week.

The WFI chief added he is ready to be “hanged” but sporting activity, including national championships and camps, should not stop as it would hurt the cadet and junior wrestlers.

“All wrestling activity has come to a standstill in the the last four months. I say hang me, but don’t stop wrestling activity; don’t play with the future of children. Allow the cadet nationals to take place, whosoever organises it… be it Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, but don’t stop the (wrestling) activity,” said Brij Bhushan on Monday.

Top Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik are protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding criminal action against Brij Bhushan, who they have accused of sexual harassment.

Brij Bhushan said he and the WFI had no problem with whoever wants to organise the cadet nationals, be it the protesting wrestlers, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) or the government.

“I appeal to them (protesting wrestlers, IOA, government) that you organise the cadet nationals, junior nationals and other tournaments. If not, then the federation (WFI) can organise it.

“A child who is 14 years and nine months old, he will be 15-plus in three months’ time. An opportunity to compete (in the nationals) will go waste if he turns 15. They (IOA, protesting wrestlers, government) should understand this point seriously. Hang me but don’t play with the future of children; let the nationals happen, let the camp go on,” he added.

Post the Supreme Court’s intervention, two FIRs were filed against the BJP MP, first pertaining to allegations levelled by a minor, which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Additionally, relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) concerning outraging modesty also apply.

The second FIR deals with carrying out a detailed investigation into the complaints by adults under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

The scheduled 7 May elections of the WFI have been called off. Instead, the IOA has formed a three-member ad-hoc committe to run the daily affairs of the wrestling body. The three-member body includes former shooter Suma Shirur, Wushu Association of India chief Bhupendra Singh Bajwa and yet-to-be-announced retired High Court judge.

The Sports Ministry has asked the IOA to conduct polls within 45 days of the formation of the ad-hoc panel.

Brij Bhushan has confirmed he will not be in contention for the top job but hinted he might play a role within the federation. He has already served as WFI president for 12 years, with three terms of four years. He is ineligible to apply again under the Sports Code.

On Monday, former India cricketer and now politician Navjot Singh Sidhu met with the protesting athletes at Jantar Mantar and demanded criminal action.

Sidhu questioned why was Brij Bhushan not being arrested despite being named in the FIR for the “non-bailable POSCO Act.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sent DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP Abdullah to the protest site, extending support to the wrestlers.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.