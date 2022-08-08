From being awarded a bye in the Round of 64 to beating Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in straight games in the semi-final, PV Sindhu relished a smooth journey so far in the campaign.

India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu scripted history by winning gold in Women’s Badminton Singles of the Commonwealth Games 2022 today in Birmingham. She defeated Canada’s Mitchell Li in straight games to win the first individual Commonwealth gold of her career.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

During the crucial tie, Sindhu dominated both games with her defensive playing style and left no room for the opponent coming back to the match. The historic gold of Sindhu has taken the internet by storm. Amid the euphoric scenario, Indian fans showered numerous congratulatory messages on her for bringing pride to the country.

Here are some of the reactions:

! PV Sindhu wins her first CWG Singles by defeating Li Michelle of in the final. Bow down to the Badminton royalty! Getty • #PVSindhu #Badminton #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/WOTkjXuY7S — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 8, 2022

She's done it @Pvsindhu1 adds another Commonwealth Games gold medal to her tally in the women's badminton singles! Congratulations! #CommonwealthGames | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/luUy9PhQvz — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 8, 2022

With Sindhu, you just knew.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2022

Congratulations! @Pvsindhu1 for Winning Gold Medal for India. Absolutely an incredible performance. India celebrating 75 years of independence in its own style, Tiranga all around the world. pic.twitter.com/Hvb53B2lny — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) August 8, 2022

From being awarded a bye in the Round of 64 to beating Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in straight games in the semi-final, PV Sindhu relished a smooth journey so far in the campaign. She particularly deserves much praise for the last match as she did significantly well even after suffering an injury to her Achilles tendon. The final clash with Canada's Michelle Li was not an easy one as the Indian shuttler has not recovered yet and had to deal with the pain during the match.

Sindhu started the match well as she got an early 3-1 lead winning back-to-back points. But Michelle Li responded in style and bounced back well by taking full advantage of the occasional errors done by Sindhu. She was continuously trying to take Sindhu forward and make her deliver some lower lifts into the middle of the court. Even though she was battling her previous-match injury, Sindhu prevented the Canadian’s cross smashes with commendable techniques to win the first game 21-15.

Mitchell Li made a good start to the second game but failed to keep the momentum. This time, Sindhu showed a defensive masterclass making it hard for Mitchell Li to come back to the game. The Indian star used her experience and took complete control of the game with clever anticipation and powerful smashes. The latter half witnessed a great competition between the two as Mitchell Li tried anything and everything to cut down the lead. Sindhu held on to her form and won the second game 21-13.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.