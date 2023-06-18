Sports

Indonesia Open: 'Scripting history yet again', Twitterati hail Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's historic win

Rankireddy and Shetty defeated Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yika of Malaysia in straight games in the Indonesia men's doubles final to become the first Indian men's doubles pair to clinch a Super 1000 title.

FP Sports June 18, 2023 16:53:26 IST
India's Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy celebrate after defeating Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yika to win the Indonesia Open 2023 men's doubles final in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted another historic moment in Indian badminton when the two joined forces to win their first ever Super 1000 title by winning the Indonesia Open on Sunday.

Asian champions Rankireddy and Shetty defeated world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yika of Malaysia in straight games in Sunday’s men’s doubles final, winning the contest 21-17, 21-18 to become the first Indian men’s doubles pair to clinch a Super 1000 title.

Rankireddy and Shetty thus added another feather to their cap, having won Commonwealth Games gold last year and later going on to win a first-ever men’s doubles bronze in the World Championships in Tokyo.

Incidentally, it was the Chia-Yika pair that had defeated Rankireddy and Shetty in the World Championships semis and would later defeated celebrated Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the final to win gold.

So in a way, it was sweet revenge for the Indian pair on Sunday.

Their victory led to an outpouring of congratulatory messages on Sunday on social media. Here are select reactions to their win:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: June 18, 2023 17:06:22 IST

