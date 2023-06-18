Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted another historic moment in Indian badminton when the two joined forces to win their first ever Super 1000 title by winning the Indonesia Open on Sunday.

Asian champions Rankireddy and Shetty defeated world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yika of Malaysia in straight games in Sunday’s men’s doubles final, winning the contest 21-17, 21-18 to become the first Indian men’s doubles pair to clinch a Super 1000 title.

Rankireddy and Shetty thus added another feather to their cap, having won Commonwealth Games gold last year and later going on to win a first-ever men’s doubles bronze in the World Championships in Tokyo.

Incidentally, it was the Chia-Yika pair that had defeated Rankireddy and Shetty in the World Championships semis and would later defeated celebrated Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the final to win gold.

So in a way, it was sweet revenge for the Indian pair on Sunday.

Their victory led to an outpouring of congratulatory messages on Sunday on social media. Here are select reactions to their win:

Sat-Chi Scripting History yet again!@satwiksairaj & @Shettychirag04 become ‘s 1st-Ever Doubles Pair to win the prestigious #IndonesiaOpenSuper1000 ✍️

✅ BWF Super 1000 Title (#IndonesiaOpen2023)

✅️ BWF Super 500 Title

✅️ Asia Championships (Individual)… pic.twitter.com/MzIbo2un4c — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 18, 2023

Badminton, #IndonesiaOpenSuper1000: Asian Championship ka, World Championship ka, Sudirman cup ka.. sabka badla lega tera #SatChi.. Brothers of destruction destroy Chia & Soh in straight games! C’mon C’mon pic.twitter.com/KnaylTzvfO — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) June 18, 2023

What Streak!?

Defeated Chia/Soh in style in straight games 21-17, 21-18, the brother of destruction #SatChi are now Indonesian Open Champion..

What a display of attacking gameplay, completely ripped off their defense. #IndonesiaOpen2023 #IndonesiaOpenSuper1000 pic.twitter.com/KHkcw1rlFy — Aditya Narayan Singh (@AdityaNSingh8) June 18, 2023

Satwik and Chirag script history

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty become the first Indian Doubles Pair to win a S1000 title ,as they register their first victory against Chia Soh in their ninth meeting What a way and stage to break the egg pic.twitter.com/i2a0W2SsSm — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) June 18, 2023

