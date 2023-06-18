Indonesia Open: Satwik-Chirag pair see off Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik to clinch historic Super 1000 title
The Satwik-Chirag pair beat the Malaysian pair with a 21-17, 21-18 scoreline.
Jakarta: The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history on Sunday after they beat Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yika of Malaysia in straight games to win the Indonesia Open men’s doubles title in Jakarta.
The world No. 6 pair, who won a gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and bronze at the world championships last year, beat the Malaysian pair with a 21-17, 21-18 scoreline.
Earlier, the 2022 world championships bronze medallists had become the first ever Indian pair to reach the final of any Super 1000 tournament after a sensational comeback to get the better of the Korean combination of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae 17-21, 21-19 21-18 in a thrilling semi-final.
The Indians, who were also Asian champions, defeated the current world champions in 43 minutes.
The BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300. One more category of tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.
Each of these tournaments offers different ranking points and prize money. The highest points and prize pool is offered at the Super 1000 level.
With inputs from PTI
