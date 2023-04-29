A day after making the semi-finals in men’s doubles at the Badminton Asia Championships in a first for the country, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went one better on Saturday. They became the first Indian men’s doubles pair to enter the final of the competition after their Chinese Taipei opponents retired midway through the match.

It will be India’s first men’s doubles medal at the continental event after 52 years.

Having won the first game, Satwik and Chirag were trailing 13-14 in the second when Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin retired, handing the match to the Indians.

They will now take on eighth-seeded Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, who defeated fourth seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 21-6, 26-24 in the other semi-final, in the final on Sunday.

The Indian pairing Rankireddy and Shetty had earlier made it to a historic last-four after outplaying Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11, 21-12 in the quarter-finals on Friday.

In the singles department, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy had lost in the last-eight in the women’s and men’s singles respectively.

