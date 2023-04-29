Sports

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will now face Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin in the semi-finals of Badminton Asia Championships.

FP Sports April 29, 2023 08:54:13 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Indonesian veteran pair Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan to confirm men's doubles medal at Badminton Asia Championships. PTI file image

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched a men’s doubles medal at the Badminton Asia Championships after 52 years for India on Friday in Dubai. The India duo defeated Indonesian veteran pair Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarter-finals.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty by 21-11, 21-12. Rankireddy and Shetty will now face Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin in the semi-finals.

Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu squandered a game lead to go down against second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women’s singles quarter-finals.

Sindhu, seeded eighth, pocketed the first game 21-18 but looked completely off colour in the next two games which she lost 5-21, 9-21 to hand Young a place in the semi-finals.

The other Indian hope, eight seed HS Prannoy, too bowed out in the men’s singles quarter-finals after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

Prannoy was trailing 11-21, 9-13 when he retired due to an injury.

Earlier in the day, qualifiers Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy battled hard before losing a tough three-game mixed doubles contest against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.

The Indian pair fought for one hour and five minutes before losing the quarterfinal 18-21, 21-19, 15-21.

With PTI inputs

