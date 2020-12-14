Australian Open: Recovering Federer in 'race against time' for next year's first Grand Slam
The 39-year-old has been out of action since February, when he underwent keyhole surgery on his right knee. In June, Federer revealed a follow-up operation and called off his 2020 season.
Geneva: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer said he was in a "race against time" to be fit for the Australian Open as his recovery from two rounds of knee surgery takes longer than expected.
The 39-year-old has been out of action since February, when he underwent keyhole surgery on his right knee. In June, Federer revealed a follow-up operation and called off his 2020 season.
But despite months of rehabilitation, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he was still not "100 percent" for the Australian Open, which looks likely to be delayed from January to February over coronavirus restrictions.
"It's a race against time. Of course, it would help if I had a little bit more time. But it's going to be close," Federer said at an awards ceremony in Switzerland, according to Swiss media.
"I would have hoped that I'd be at 100 percent already in October. But I'm not at this level even today. It will be a close call for the Australian Open," he added.
Federer even set off speculation about his future when he said: "I hope there is still something to see of me in the new year. We will see."
It's been a frustrating year for Federer, who had to watch from afar as his frequent nemesis, Rafael Nadal, matched his record haul of 20 Grand Slam titles with his 13th victory at the French Open.
He has given few updates on his progress, but in early November he tweeted, "Back to work" with a picture of him practicing on court.
On Sunday, he posted an ATP promotional video with the message, "Excited for what's to come."
Federer said the coming months were "immensely important" as he contemplates a busy 2021 including the Tokyo Olympics, where he is targeting a first singles gold medal.
"I wish I'd made more progress, but I'm nevertheless satisfied with where I am," he said.
"My second knee surgery was a huge setback, but in the past months, things have gone steadily forward.
"We're taking our time, but the next two, three months will become immensely important for me."
Federer, known for his elegant style of play, has got off lightly with injuries during a career in which he has won 103 singles titles, including all four majors.
He previously had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee - the first operation of his career - in early 2016, after suffering a freak injury while running a bath for his daughters.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
India's Ankita Raina wins ITF $100k doubles title in Dubai with partner Ekaterine Gorgodze
It was the fourth doubles final of the season for Ankita Raina but the biggest trophy of the calendar since her earlier two titles were at the USD 25,000 level.
Alex Olmedo, Wimbledon champion and Hall of Famer, passes away at 84
Alejandro “Alex” Olmedo was born in Peru in 1936 and moved to the United States as a teenager. He went to the University of Southern California, where he won NCAA tennis championships in singles and doubles in both 1956 and 1958
Australian Open arrangements to be finalised 'very soon', says tournament chief Craig Tiley
Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said details of the event, whose 18 January start date has been the subject of intense speculation, should be settled "very soon".