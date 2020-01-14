Australian Open 2020: Dalila Jakupovic retires after coughing fit as organisers face criticism for going ahead with tournament

Melbourne: A player collapsed in a coughing fit and retired from Australian Open qualifying on Tuesday as organisers faced a storm of criticism for ploughing ahead with matches despite bushfire smoke plunging Melbourne’s air quality to “hazardous” levels.

Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic was leading Stefanie Vogele 6-4, 5-6 at Melbourne Park when she slumped to her knees at the back of the blue hardcourt suffering breathing difficulties.

Twenty-eight people have been killed and thousands made homeless in recent months as huge fires across the country have scorched 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres), nearly half the area of the United Kingdom.

Jakupovic, 28, told reporters she was fighting for breath.

“I never experienced something like this and I was really scared,” she said.

“I was scared that I would collapse. That’s why I went on the floor (of the court) because I couldn’t walk any more. When I was on the ground it was easier to get some air.”

Her retirement came only hours after tournament director Craig Tiley defended the decision to proceed with qualifiers after they were initially delayed due to the poor air.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.