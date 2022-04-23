In absence of Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik leads the pack with a silver medal as women wrestlers grab five medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships

Indian women’s wrestling had to kick off their 2022 campaign in a crucial season without the star face of Vinesh Phogat, who couldn’t recover in time for the first trials of the season back in March. Phogat’s absence was a major blow as the women wrestlers were given a tough task of replicating successful outings at the Asian Wrestling Championships over the last two seasons that saw them grab 15 medals – including seven gold.

The success, however, hid the fact that the competitive level at the previous two editions took a hit due to COVID-19 restrictions. And the return of big names in the new edition meant that defending champions Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sarita Mor (59kg) were required to punch above their weight while taking upon the role of flagbearers of the women’s contingent.

Naturally, the expectations were higher from Anshu as at just 20 she has showcased some high-quality wrestling while bagging multiple international laurels that included a 2021 World Championships bronze.

Staying true to her expectations, the girl from Haryana dropped no points on her way to the final while winning all her games by technical superiority. However, her lopsided defeat in the gold medal match against Japan’s Tsugumi Sakurai, who took less than a minute to defeat Anshu by fall, didn’t just derail her unstoppable run but reflected that she has a long way to go.

“We are happy with the performance she put in during the tournament but her defeat in the final shows she needs more foreign exposure,” said WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. “We at WFI have enormous faith in her ability as for a 20-year-old she is showing a lot of promise and has it in her to be the next big face of women’s wrestling.

“We have a long season ahead with CWG and Asiad coming and this experience will only help her to be better prepared next time and subsequently for the 2023 Olympics in Paris.”

It’s indeed a long season ahead for Indian wrestling as post-Asian Championships, they will return to their respective camps in Sonepat and Lucknow (for women) to continue their preparations for Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and World Championships from August onwards.

But first Anshu will have to fight for her berth in the Asiad and CWG in the selection trials in May. And it may prove to be a major obstacle as it is expected that Sarita will switch from her current non-Olympic 59kg category to 57. While Sarita is yet to confirm if she will change her category or not, the likely WFI rules for the trials may push her to give it a go as the wrestler coming second in the trials will compete at the Worlds. The federation is opting for such a rule as the Worlds are slated in Belgrade 10 days after the completion of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

As far as Anshu is concerned, her goal is clear; she wants to win the CWG and Asian Games gold, says her father Dharamveer Malik.

“Dukh to bohot hua par aage mauke aur bhi hain (today’s defeat was heartbreaking but there are a lot of chances ahead). She was in great form but defeats like this will only make her an experienced wrestler. Since the pre-season, we aimed for the CWG and Asian Games gold medal and we are feeling more motivated about achieving that target now,” said Anshu’s father from his village Nidani in Jind district.

Dharamveer’s unflinching confidence in Anshu is understandable. The former national wrestler has seen his daughter grow into a competitive wrestler, who ruled the junior levels in the international arena before storming into the seniors.

While the father has long accepted that Ansu will grow further under the tutelage of experienced coaches at the national camp, he still understands the importance of staying close to her daughter while she is at the national camp in Lucknow.

“Since her first national camp in 2016 for the Cadet championships, we have rented a place in Lucknow. Every time she is at the national camp, I am staying close to her at the national camp. The reason is not to coach her, she is in the safe hands of WFI but she is still a kid and needs home food. It’s an everyday routine for me to cook for her and take it to the national camp. Bacchon ke lie itna to karna padta hai (Parents always sacrifice for their kids),” he said.

When asked if he is ever going to be tired of staying away from home to support her daughter, Dharamvir’s answer was firm, “Jab tak Olympic gold nhi aa jata tab tak to nahi (Not till she wins an Olympic gold medal).”

