Asian Wrestling Championships: Anshu Malik wins silver medal; Manisha claims bronze
Anshu Malik settled for the silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 as the 20-year-old Indian lost to Japan's World Champion Tsugumi Sakurai in a one-sided 57kg category final in Ulaanbaatar on Friday.
Meanwhile, Manisha claimed the bronze medal in the 62kg category by defeating South Korea's Hanbit Lee 4-2.
The 20-year-old Sakurai, who became world champion in the 55 kg category last year and has switched to 57 kg this season, subdued the defending champion in under a minute by fall.
Anshu showed superb form on the way to the final as she won her past three knockout bouts by technical superiority on Thursday. The Haryana-born wrestler's best performance came in the semi-final when Anshu defeated Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurlekhuu 11-0.
In the marquee clash, Malik lost the bout before she could make a mover as Sakurai swiftly took a 4-0 lead by pinning and rolling her Indian opponent out of the ring.
