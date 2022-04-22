Anshu Malik settled for the silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 as she lost to Japan's World Champion Tsugumi Sakurai in a one-sided 57kg category final in Ulaanbaatar

Meanwhile, Manisha claimed the bronze medal in the 62kg category by defeating South Korea's Hanbit Lee 4-2.

The 20-year-old Sakurai, who became world champion in the 55 kg category last year and has switched to 57 kg this season, subdued the defending champion in under a minute by fall.

Anshu showed superb form on the way to the final as she won her past three knockout bouts by technical superiority on Thursday. The Haryana-born wrestler's best performance came in the semi-final when Anshu defeated Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurlekhuu 11-0.

In the marquee clash, Malik lost the bout before she could make a mover as Sakurai swiftly took a 4-0 lead by pinning and rolling her Indian opponent out of the ring.