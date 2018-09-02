Asian Games 2018: With 15 gold and 24 silver, here's the complete list of India’s medal winners in Jakarta

India brought home a total of 69 medals – 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze from the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia to surpass the medal count from 2010 Games in Guangzhou, China. This is also India’s best ever overall medal tally, equalling country’s joint-best effort at the Asian Games since the inaugural edition in 1951. The total of 24 silver medals is also the highest ever in Asiad history for India.

Here is how India fared in key sporting events and disciplines at the Asian Games 2018:

Athletics

Medals: 17 (7 gold, 10 silver and 2 medals)

Athletics saw most medals with seven gold medals coming from track and field. The results turned out to be better than how India fared at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games where they picked 13 medals in total.

Neeraj Chopra and Swapna Barman won gold medals in the javelin throw and heptathlon respectively. India continued their dominance in women’s team relay, bagging gold. Jinson Johnson’s gold was first 1500m medal in 20 years, while Manjit Singh’s 800m gold was possible after 32 years and Arpinder Singh’s triple jump gold came after 48 years.

Archery

Medals: 2 (2 silver medals)

India’s compound archery team missed out on gold by a whisker. The India Men’s team comprising of Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma, failed to grab the yellow metal after a rare stroke of bad luck.

Badminton

Medals: 2 (1 silver and 1 bronze medals)

With PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal bagging a medal each in the individual event, it is safe to say that the badminton campaign was a successful one. It is for the first time in Asiad history that female shuttlers won medals in the individual event at the Games for India

Boxing

Medals: 2 (1 gold, and 1 bronze medals)

The expectations were high from the Indian boxers as they claimed nine medals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this year. But they could only win two medals, with Amit Panghal bagging gold on the final day.

Shooting

Medals: 10 (2 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals)

Indian shooters delivered the goods at the Asian Games with a total of 10 medals. Teenagers Saurabh Chaudhary and Shardul Vihan made headlines after excellent performances.

Rahi Sarnobat secured the second gold medal for India in the women’s 25m pistol event. Sanjeev Rajput won a silver in 50m rifle 3 positions men, while Heena Sidhu secured bronze in 10m air pistol event. Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela won the bronze in 10m air rifle mixed team event, while Abhishek Verma won the bronze in 10m air pistol. India claimed silver in men’s trap thanks to Lakshay and Deepak Kumar added a silver in 10m air rifle.

Hockey

Medals: 2 (1 silver and 1 bronze medals)

Both, the men’s and the women’s team could have wrapped the gold medal at the Asian Games. The women’s team reached their first final in 20 years, where they lost to Japan. The men’s team, however, took the bronze medal.

Kabaddi

Medals: 2 (1 silver and 1 bronze medals)

India failed to win gold in a sport they have dominated since it was introduced for the first time in the tournament in 1990. For the first time, India men’s team had not won the gold medal in Kabaddi at the Asian Games. To add to the disappointment, India women’s team also failed to grab the gold after losing 27-24 against Iran.

Rowing

Medals: 3 (1 gold, and 2 bronze medals)

The rowers fought back on the final day to secure a gold and two bronze medals after Dattu Bhokanal, who was expected to win a medal in men’s singles sculls had a horrible final, in which he finished in the last position.

Dushyant claimed the bronze medal in men’s lightweight single sculls, while Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh won the same prize in men’s lightweight double sculls. Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh secured gold in men’s quadruple sculls.

Squash

Medals: 5 (1 silver and 4 bronze medals)

In the women's team event, Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Sunanya Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna won the silver medal. Saurav Ghoshal came home with a bronze in the men's singles department.

Meanwhile, in the men's team event, Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar clinched bronze.

Joshna and Dipika won bronze in the women's singles section.

Table tennis

Medals: 2 (2 bronze medals)

India secured two medals with Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan along with Manav Vikash, Anthony Arputharaj and Harmeet Desai winning the bronze medal in men’s Team event. Kamal combined with Manika Batra to win the bronze in mixed doubles.

Tennis

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan won the men’s doubles gold, while Prajnesh Gunneswaran won bronze medal in the men’s singles event. Ramkumar Ramanathan faced an early exit.

Medals: 3 (1 gold, 2 bronze medals)

Weightlifting

CWG gold medallist Sathish Kumar Sivalingam, finished 10th in the men’s 77kg weight class with a total lift of 314 kg (144 kg Snatch + 170 kg Clean-and-Jerk). Ajay Singh finished in the 5th position in the same event with a total lift of 327 kg. Vikas Thakur too had a disappointing outing at the Asian Games.

Wrestling

Medals: 3 (2 gold, and 1 bronze medals)

Bajrang Punia won gold in 65 kg freestyle and Vinesh Phogat clinched gold in the women’s freestyle 50kg category. Phogat outplayed Japan’s Yuki Irie to take a 6-2 win and become the first Indian female wrestler to win an Asiad gold. Divya Kakran also won the bronze medal in freestyle 68 kg wrestling for India.

Bridge

Medals: 3 (1 gold, and 2 bronze medals)

Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar took India’s gold medal count to 15.

Equestrian

Medals: 2 (2 silver medals)

Fouaad Mirza ended India’s 36 years of wait to win an individual medal in the equestrian event since 1982. He won the silver medal in individual jumping with a score of 26.40, just four seconds behind Japan’s Oiwa Yoshiaki. The Indian team comprising of Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, and Jitender Singh, apart from Mirza, also claimed the silver with a score of 121.30 in the team event.

Martial Arts (Kurash, Wushu)

Medals: 6 (1 silver and 5 bronze medals)

India picked up six medals with one silver and bronze coming in Kurash while four bronze medals arrived in wushu. Pincky Balhara and Malaprabha Jadhav won silver and bronze respectively in Kurash women’s 52kg event. In wushu, Roshibina Naorem won bronze in women’s Sanda 60kg; men’s trio of Santhosh Kumar, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh, Narender Grewal won in men’s Sanda 56kg, 60kg and 65kg categories respectively.