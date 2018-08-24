You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 2018: Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth exits after shock second round defeat in men's singles

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 24, 2018 17:44:32 IST

Jakarta: India's Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the 18th Asian Games after suffering a shocking loss to Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the men's singles second round of the badminton event.

India's Srikanth Kidambi returns a shot to Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent during their men's single badminton match at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Srikanth Kidambi knocked out after two straight defeats. AP

The former World No. 1 Indian, who had clinched a silver at the Commonwealth Games besides leading the mixed team to the coveted gold, failed to outwit the 28th ranked Wong Wing Ki, going down 21-23 19-21 in a hard-fought match.

Srikanth came into the match with a 5-2 head-to-head record against Wong Wing Ki but it didn't matter in the end as the Hong Kong shuttler proved to be a better player.

He put up a tough defence and produced more precise strokes to outwit the Indian in a 43-minute duel.

Currently ranked eighth in the world, Srikanth had lost 21-23 22-20 10-21 to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the men's team event.

Srikanth, who had won four titles in a watershed year last season, will next play at the Japan Open from  11 to 16 September.

 
 

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 17:44 PM

Also See






3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores