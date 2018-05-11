Andy Murray's mother Judy confident he will return from hip injury in time for Wimbledon this year

Andy Murray hasn't ruled out returning from his troublesome hip injury in time for Wimbledon, according to his mother Judy.

Former World No 1 Murray has been out of action since last year's Wimbledon and underwent hip surgery in January.

Murray had made the grass-court season his target as he continues his rehabilitation and was believed to be ready to play at a Loughborough Challenger event, which starts on 21 May.

But reports this week suggested the two-time Wimbledon champion was in danger of missing his home Grand Slam after apparently scaling back his training programme.

However, Murray's mother is adamant the 30-year-old can still be ready for the start of Wimbledon on 2 July.

"His goal was always to be ready for the grass-court season and, fingers crossed, that will happen," Judy Murray told the BBC on Thursday.

"I'm sure when he's got some news he will share that."

Murray has publicly committed himself to the Rosmalen grass-court tournament in the Netherlands that starts on 11 June and is also scheduled to play the prestigious Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen's Club in west London.

Asked if she had any fears about the three-time Grand Slam winner's career being over, Judy added: "I don't think so; he's still got a lot of things he wants to achieve in the game.

"The strength and depth of men's tennis is so great that I don't think anybody would want to come back into that environment unless you are 100 per cent.