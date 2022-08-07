Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas won the women's 48kg Commonwealth Games title before Amit Panghal (men's 51kg) joined her on the top of the podium

Birmingham: India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 had some more additions after Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal clinched gold in their respective categories. India had two more gold medals, this time from boxing. While Ghanghas defeated England’s Demie-Jade Resztan in the minimum weight category through a unanimous decision (5-0), Panghal won the bout against England’s Kiaran Macdonald with a unanimous decision of 5-0.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Panghal bettered his silver from the last edition. Despite the height disadvantage, Asian Games gold medallist Panghal was the far better pugilist among the two. But MacDonald upped the ante in the final round despite managing a nasty cut.

The gold rush continues for Team ! Team boxer @Boxerpanghal remains unbeaten at @birminghamcg22 adding another to the Indian Medal tally. #EkIndiaTeamIndia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/P7pqYUtNNJ — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2022

Our Boxers have lived up to the expectations of every Indian. Congratulations to Amit Panghal for bringing laurels to the nation by clinching the Gold medal at the CWG. The entire nation is celebrating his historic accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/envsQmflU3 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2022

Weekend Medal Rush ! Amit Panghal has established himself as one of India’s premier boxers by winning the Men’s 51kg Boxing Gold medal in the CWG22. Congratulations! We’re extremely proud of you! pic.twitter.com/Paz8aTiUhr — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2022

Now Amit Panghal. Hopefully one from Lakshya Sen. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 7, 2022

Passion, precision & power! One of our greatest! #AmitPanghal gets gold pic.twitter.com/8mIFFMCK06 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 7, 2022

Amit Panghal won the gold for India in boxing in Commonwealth Games 2022. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 7, 2022

NITU WINS GOLD!! 2️⃣time World Youth medalist Nitu Ghanghas wins at #CommonwealthGames2022 on debut With this win, the pugilist has won a spot on the list of #Boxing A-listers Brilliant!! Let's #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/PvZ4qVWJuW — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

GOLD !!! Well done, Nitu Ghanghas!!! A two time World Youth Champion, she claimed the CWG22 48kg Gold medal with panache. Proud of you champion !#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/dUB22nc014 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2022

The Youth World Champion is now a Commonwealth Games Champion. Team Nitu Ghanghas her way to glory with a in the Women’s Minimum Weight Finals at @birminghamcg22 defeating Demie-Jade Resztan. #EkIndiaTeamIndia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/So7gQ0Axzr — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2022

PV Sindhu, Savita Punia, Nitu Ghanghas..Across sports, so many stars. India's women athletes are doing us proud. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 7, 2022

Congratulations to our two time World Youth Champion Nitu Ghanghas for winning gold at the CWG’22 in the Women’s 48kg boxing. What a dominating display by her as she obliterated all her opponents in the ring. A truly inspirational victory. We are all so proud of you.#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/f6tX072PPf — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 7, 2022

The first Indian boxer to take the ring, the 21-year-old Nitu, competing in her first CWG, looked completely in control throughout the nine minutes, giving the home boxer no chance.

The Southpaw continued to dazzle in the ring as she threw sharp, accurate combination of punches and controlled the pace of the contest.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(With inputs from PTI)