Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas win boxing golds at CWG 2022: Here is a look at top reactions

Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas won the women's 48kg Commonwealth Games title before Amit Panghal (men's 51kg) joined her on the top of the podium

FP Sports August 07, 2022 17:20:45 IST
Nitu Ghanghas defeated England’s Demie-Jade Resztan. AP

Birmingham: India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 had some more additions after Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal clinched gold in their respective categories. India had two more gold medals, this time from boxing. While Ghanghas defeated England’s Demie-Jade Resztan in the minimum weight category through a unanimous decision (5-0), Panghal won the bout against England’s Kiaran Macdonald with a unanimous decision of 5-0.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Panghal bettered his silver from the last edition. Despite the height disadvantage, Asian Games gold medallist Panghal was the far better pugilist among the two. But MacDonald upped the ante in the final round despite managing a nasty cut.

The first Indian boxer to take the ring, the 21-year-old Nitu, competing in her first CWG, looked completely in control throughout the nine minutes, giving the home boxer no chance.

The Southpaw continued to dazzle in the ring as she threw sharp, accurate combination of punches and controlled the pace of the contest.
(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: August 07, 2022 17:35:55 IST

