Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The trailer of Selfiee was released recently and netizens are all praises for the quirky concept. However, what stood out was Akshay-Emraan’s camaraderie. As soon as the trailer was dropped, the fans started hailing their jugaalbandi, as the two share screen space for the first time. This pitted battle between a Superstar (Akshay) and his Superfan (Emraan) will surely resonate with the audiences.

Akshay Kumar seems to have done a fairly commendable job of it in Selfiee. Forget the weird spelling, this is a hugely enjoyable trailer. Hopefully, the film will match up. But the one thing we can say with certainty is that the Hindi remake of Lal Jr’s Driving Licence is not something to be looked down on.

For one, Akshay Kumar plays the vain superstar Vijay Kumar with a devil-may-care elan. He is seen giving out arrogant statements on his volume of projects (“I do four films a year, plus two OTT shows, several endorsements”), and when a fan Om Prakash Aggarwal (Emraan Hashmi) becomes too demanding Vijay Kumar slams him back. Hard.

The original had Prithviraj as the superstar and Suraj Venjarammoodu as the fan. They were both commanding in their combative positions. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi seem to play off well against one another in the remake.

Selfiee is all about the pitfalls of taking oneself too seriously. The entertainment industry is notorious for that. To actually poke fun at Bollywood’s art of self-importance in a film starring a self-important star, is something I have to see.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.