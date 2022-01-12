Selfiee is reportedly a remake of 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of a motor vehicle inspector.

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are set to reunite for a movie titled Selfiee. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Kumar announced the film with Hashmi in a social media post.

“Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @therealemraan,” the superstar wrote, alongside a photo of him taking a selfie with Hashmi on the bike.

Hashmi also shared the same picture on Instagram and expressed his excitement at being part of the movie. “Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar !Selfie,” he said.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's second film together...

The film marks a second collaboration between Kumar and Hashmi after their 2013 hit gangster-drama Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!

Plot and cast:

Directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy, “Driving License” revolves around a superstar famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector, who happens to be a fan of the actor.

As per reports, Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame is attached to direct Selfiee but the makers are yet to make an official announcement.