Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi team up for upcoming film Selfiee; see photos
Selfiee is reportedly a remake of 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of a motor vehicle inspector.
Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are set to reunite for a movie titled Selfiee. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
Kumar announced the film with Hashmi in a social media post.
“Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @therealemraan,” the superstar wrote, alongside a photo of him taking a selfie with Hashmi on the bike.
Hashmi also shared the same picture on Instagram and expressed his excitement at being part of the movie. “Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar !Selfie,” he said.
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's second film together...
The film marks a second collaboration between Kumar and Hashmi after their 2013 hit gangster-drama Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!
Plot and cast:
Directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy, “Driving License” revolves around a superstar famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector, who happens to be a fan of the actor.
As per reports, Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame is attached to direct Selfiee but the makers are yet to make an official announcement.
